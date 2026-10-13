Riley Green’s ‘Voice’ Contestants—Who Started Dating After Meeting on the Show—Flirt While Performing Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn Duet

Riley Green knows a thing or two about a country duet. The singer has made a name for himself thanks to his songs with the likes of Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, and decided to bring that energy to one of his Battles on The Voice.

The rookie coach knew what he was doing when he paired Caroline Alexis up against Everett Bounds for a Battle. Unbeknownst to their coach, the two contestants met backstage at the Blind Auditions. After developing an immediate interest in Alexis, Bounds sent her flowers and a handwritten note inviting her to dinner.

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“When I first saw Caroline, I thought, ‘Holy moly!’ because she’s just so beautiful,” Bounds told the cameras. “Caroline’s definitely the kind of girl I’d love to have as my girlfriend.”

Since then, the pair have been on several dates and started to get acquainted.

“I just want to take things slow, keep getting to know each other, but he definitely has a lot of qualities that I respect as a person,” Alexis said. “He is very uplifting and supportive. That’s something that’s good to have as a person and as a Battle partner too.”

For the Battle, Green tasked the real-life love birds with singing Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s duet, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.”

After hearing the pair’s rendition in rehearsals, Green praised Bounds’ “performability,” while Pearce, Team Green’s advisor, complimented Alexis’ drawl and richness.

“I think this decision is really going to come down to who really buys into the character in this song the best and really makes it believable for everybody there listening,” Green told the cameras, before advising his contestants to flirt during the performance.

That was a simple instruction for Bounds to follow, as he said, “Singing this song to Caroline is going to be very easy for me.”

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Ahead of the duo’s performance, extra nerves were in the air. That was because, unless one of them got stolen, they’d have to part ways following their time on stage.

“It’s an interesting situation not a lot of people find themselves in. We’ll see what happens between us afterwards,” Alexis said. “He picks on me all the time. He says, ‘You better still answer my phone calls, Bama.’ If one of us gets stolen, that’d be great.”

The pair did well with the traditional country song, prompting Kelly Clarkson to compare it to a Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner duet.

“For one, that was a lot of fun. Y’all turned the place into a honky tonk. That’s the first time it’s felt like home to me,” Green told his contestants, before praising Alexis for her attitude and Bounds for his style.

Ultimately, he selected Bounds as the winner of the Battle.

“He’s so natural in that fun, uptempo, traditional country song,” Green explained. “I think that’s something we really need on my team.”

It’s currently unclear what Bounds and Alexis’ relationship status is following her departure from the show.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC