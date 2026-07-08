Ringo Starr Earns Honorary Doctorate During 86th Birthday Celebration

During the early years of his career, Ringo Starr had no idea what the future would hold for him. But that mattered little as he wanted nothing more than to perform on stage. That passion led him to a career that lasted decades. His contribution to the Beatles helped him become immortal after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also appointed a Knight Bachelor in 2018. Having crossed nearly every major milestone, Starr was recently awarded an honorary doctorate on his 86th birthday.

At 86, it can be nearly impossible to find the perfect birthday gift. But for the University of Liverpool, they hoped to celebrate the famed musician with an honorary doctorate.

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Traveling all the way to Los Angeles to give Starr the doctorate during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Bash in Beverly Hills Park, the musician said, “I want to thank the University of Liverpool for this honorary degree and for coming all the way to LA to bestow it – I’m really honoured.”

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Ringo Starr Urges Graduates To Take Chances

Aside from thanking Liverpool for the honor, Starr also used the time to look back on his career and the decisions that led him to that exact moment. “I’ve been thinking back on my life a lot lately and when I chose to become a drummer full time my family discouraged me. And they could have been right but they weren’t – it all worked out.”

With Starr knowing his family wanted the best for him, they worried about his future. But at the same time, the musician was being called to the stage.

Eternally grateful for the love and support from his family, Starr urged graduates to take a chance, even without knowing the outcome. “So to all the graduates back in Liverpool – I send peace and love and want to say don’t be afraid to follow your dreams, or take that right turn and see where it goes. It could lead to an honorary doctorate from the University of Liverpool. “

Although Starr’s message was for the graduates in Liverpool, it was also for those who find themselves at a crossroads. Because just like Starr, his instincts led him to a world and career he never could have imagined.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)