Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight (April 13, 2026)? Here’s Everything To Know

While there are still 11 singers with a chance of winning American Idol, right now – it’s all about Hannah Harper. Week after week, the singer proved herself to be one of the best performers in the competition. But with the season finale right around the corner, one misstep could be the end for the breakout star. Although making it into the next round, will there be a new episode of American Idol tonight?

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Keeping the competition moving – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood will return for a special episode tonight. With producers loving the themed idea, tonight’s episode will have the remaining contestants perform a song from a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Rock Hall houses icons like Elvis Presley, Madonna, Aretha Franklin, the Beatles, and many more.

With the pressure already mounting, having to cover a song from a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is no easy task – especially when stepping into the legacy of an icon. But for Harper, some of her best performances came from covering songs like “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Praises ABC and ‘American Idol’ for “Songs of Faith” Episode]

Hannah Harper Gets Rare Praise On ‘American Idol’

Thanks to the voting system, fans made their voices heard when it was revealed that Harper landed in the top spot. Beating out the competition by a wide margin, the contestant received high praise from the coaches. Underwood declared, “That’s what happens when you get the perfect voice with the perfect song.”

As both Richie and Bryan noted how Harper did “great” during her performance, nothing compared to what would follow after American Idol ended. It seems that Messina herself is a huge fan of the show. And when watching, she was in shock hearing Harper cover her legendary song about running away with nothing but love.

Waiting to hear the picked song, it didn’t take long before Messina yelled, “Ohhh, my song.” She wrote in the caption, “Oh my gosh! I saw this on American Idol tonight! So exciting!!! Did you see it?! Thanks Carrie Underwood.”

Naming Underwood, Messina received a personal message from the singer in the comments. “She did great! I only pick the best!” Even American Idol responded to Messina. “Love the support. Hannah Harper did amazing and WHAT a brilliant song.”

Although sitting at the top for now, anything can happen. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images)