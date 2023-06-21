Stepson of Man Stuck in Titan Submarine Attends Blink-182 Concert, Gets Berated by Cardi B

If you’ve been following the news at all the past couple of days, whether it be on social media such as Facebook or Twitter, or via an old-fashioned television station, you’ve likely heard about the Titan submarine that got lost this week while observing the submerged Titanic ship. As it is being reported that the five passengers on board only have hours left of oxygen to keep them alive, everyone in the U.S. has kept their eyes glued to any stories pertaining to the matter. Well, actually, not everyone.

On Monday (June 19), Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding who is stuck on the Titan, decided to attend the Blink-182 concert in San Diego, California. While many criticized his decision to have a fun outing while his stepfather is in peril, Szasz insisted that his conscience is clear.

“It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times,” he wrote on Facebook.

“It might be distateful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show” pic.twitter.com/nVtm5Rid6Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

However, Cardi B did not let this misdeed slide. Shortly after discovering this, the rapper posted a video to her Instagram story where she trashes Szasz’s lack of empathy.

“Ay so one of the billionaires that’s missing underwater, on the submarine shit… One of the billionaires, they stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert” she shouted into the camera. “People was like, ‘Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. … Isn’t it sad that you, a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you. Like, you missing, and motherfuckers is ready to shake dicks at concerts. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Cardi B speaks on billionaire lost on the submarine 👀 “I’d rather be broke and love” pic.twitter.com/0ShQVDTE10 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 21, 2023

It wouldn’t take long for Szasz to catch wind of Cardi’s comments, as he immediately took to Twitter to respond.

“What a pos trashy celeb,” he wrote. “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my (family’s) suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

⁦@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class! https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX — Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023

While sounds and banging have been heard from the vicinity that the Titan is supposed to be in, time will only tell if search efforts will save the passengers’ lives.

