Sharon Osbourne Criticizes Adele for What She Deems a Fake Cockney Accent

Besides sharing her talents with the world, Adele released hit songs like “Rolling in the Deep”, “Someone Like You”, and “Set Fire to the Rain.” The songs helped her sell over 120 million albums and win 16 Grammy Awards. She even holds an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Skyfall”, which was featured in the James Bond franchise. While continuing to flourish in the music industry, the star recently drew criticism from none other than Sharon Osbourne after she claimed Adele’s cockney accent was fake.

Appearing on Celebrity Big Brother, Osbourne discussed Adele with fellow contestant Gary Goldsmith. Although Goldsmith professed his love for Adele, Osbourne didn’t share the same thought. She explained, “I think she claims the (faux cockney accent), ‘Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.'” Osbourne continued, “It’s like, cut the c**p, you don’t talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are! But she does all this old English, you know?”

While Osbourne mocked Adele’s supposedly fake accent, both Goldsmith and Louis Walsh shared a laugh. Goldsmith noted, “When my friends talk about people they know or people they’ve met, we would always take the mick and say, ‘Well if you drop the names, I’ll pick them up.'”

Sharon Osbourne Doesn’t Just Criticize Adele

Not only focusing on Adele, Osbourne also pointed her finger at another celebrity. “I’ll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time.” She even suggested that the late night host can’t help but share which designer clothes he is wearing.

Walsh added his voice to the conversation, noting, “Kissing all the right people. (Vogue editor-in-chief) Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah.”

Seeming to be on a warpath, Osbourne, after criticizing both Corden and Adele, turned her attention to Anna Wintour. Apparently listing all the people she doesn’t necessarily care for, she described the editor using a certain word. “Oh she loves him, loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word.”

Since entering the Big Brother house, Osbourne wasted no time sharing her opinions with fellow contestants who seemed to love her refreshing honesty.

