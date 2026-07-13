The Cure Forced Into Lineup Change as Longtime Band Member Misses Show

Often placed in genres like punk, new wave, and gothic rock, The Cure cared little about labels as they spent decades releasing albums like Three Imaginary Boys and Wish. Their legacy eventually landed them in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. While having crossed nearly every major milestone, the band continued to leave its mark on the music industry with its latest tour. Although a moment of celebration, the band needed their own cure when fans noticed longtime bassist Simon Gallup was missing from the lineup.

Kicking off their summer tour, The Cure scheduled shows throughout Europe and the UK. Although the tour started without issues, on Friday, fans worried after not seeing Gallup in Berlin. Instead, the musician’s son, Eden Gallup, took his place. It didn’t take long before fans started to question the sudden change.

Videos by American Songwriter

Not wanting the rumors to get chaotic, The Cure announced on Instagram, “Shortly before the first of our three Berlin Wuhlheide concerts yesterday, Simon was taken ill. His son Eden shifted sideways to save the show. Unfortunately, Simon is still not well enough to play, so Eden will be filling the bass breach again tonight.”

[RELATED: “Somebody Pinch Me”: Olivia Rodrigo Pens Handwritten Letter After Announcing Collab With The Cure’s Robert Smith]

When Will Simon Gallup Return To The Crue?

Silencing the rumors that Gallup was fired, The Cure offered no timeline as to when the musician would return. They concluded, “We hope you will join us in wishing Simon the speediest of recoveries.”

Thanking Eden for helping the band and his father, fans also filled the comment section with support for Gallup. “Thank you!! I was worried because there was a rumour going round that Simón wasn’t on the show yesterday, but I didn’t know why. I hope Simon gets better soon. We love him so much!!” Another person added, “Get well soon Simon- the bass is in good hands.”

Originally joining the group during the late 1970s, Gallup contributed to a total of 12 studio albums throughout his time with The Cure. While he left the band in 1982 after a dispute, he was back in the lineup only a few years later in 1984.

Although his past with The Cure hasn’t been perfect, Gallup has remained one of the band’s defining members. For now, fans are simply hoping the bassist makes a full recovery.

(Photo by Maxine Howells/Getty Images)