The Unexpected Reason Jason Aldean Revived This Chart-Topping Hit From “Way Back”

Jason Aldean is trying to give the people what they want. During his show in Youngstown, Ohio, the country singer gave fans insight into how he chooses his concert’s set list.

“It’s funny, some of these songs are a little older. We end up taking them out of the show for a while,” Aldean told the crowd. “I’ll be sitting at home on my phone, looking on Instagram and I see some 14-year-old kid sitting on his tailgate playing one of my old songs, talking about how heartbroken he is.”

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“I’m like, ‘Could you have really gone through that much stuff at 14?’ I don’t know,” he continued. “But one of the songs I kept hearing, that kept popping up, was this song right here. So we decided throw this one back in the set. See if you guys remember this one from way back.”

With that, Aldean began playing “The Truth,” which appeared on his 2009 album, Wide Open. Even though the song went to No. 1 on Hot Country Songs chart, Aldean hadn’t been playing it live lately, until social media prompted him to add it back into his set.

The moment came following the April release of Aldean’s latest LP, Songs About Us.

Now, the singer is gearing up for the start of his Songs About Us Tour, which will kick off July 15 in Bangor, Maine.

The trek will take Aldean across the U.S. through the fall. He’ll wrap up the run with two back-to-back shows in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Sept. 25 and 26.

What to Know About Jason Aldean’s Family

It’s not just his career that keeps him busy, but his personal life too.

Aldean shares two daughters, 23-year-old Keeley and 18-year-old Kendyl, with his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. He’s also dad to Memphis, 8, and Navy, 7, both of whom he welcomed with his wife, Brittany Aldean.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA, Aldean revealed that his eldest kid tied the knot last year.

“My oldest Keeley graduated from college. She got married about a year ago,” Aldean revealed, before quipping that he told the newlywed to “”pump the brakes” on starting a family of her own.

“Don’t be in a hurry. More for my sake I think,” he said of becoming a grandpa. “But it’ll happen when the time’s right.”

As for his other kids, Aldean said, “Kendall is 18 and about to go to college. Then Memphis and Navy are in second and third grades.”

The younger two little ones, Aldean noted, are accustomed to life on the road, which is a good thing, given that his tour is set to begin soon.

“From the time they were two weeks old, they were on the bus and on the road. That’s not new for them,” he said. “They’re so used to it, they ask for their backstage pass and wander off on their own. They go all over, and know what they’re doing.”

Photo by Larry McCormack/Disney via Getty Images

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