‘The Voice’ Crowns Its First-Ever Mic Drop Button Winner

The Voice is handing out a new honor. On the Dec. 8 episode of the show, host Carson Daly revealed the first-ever winner of the Mic Drop Button.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice introduced the new feature this season. During the Knockout Round, coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg each got to award one artist on their team the Mic Drop Button.

Team Bublé’s Max Chambers earned the honor with his cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry About a Thing,” while Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols did so after performing The Band of Heathens’ “Hurricane.”

Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts earned the button push with a performance of Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You,” and Team Snoop’s Yoshihanaa secured the honor after wowing with a cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “You’re All I Need to Get By”

America got to vote between those four incredible performances to select a winner. On the Dec. 8 episode of The Voice, the winner was revealed as Team Niall’s country trio DEK of Hearts.

With their win, DEK of Hearts will get the opportunity to perform at 137th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

What to Know About Season 28 of The Voice

While DEK of Hearts secured the Mic Drop Button win, they have not made it into The Voice‘s season 28 finale. The trio is among the 12 remaining artists who are relying on America to advance to the Lives.

Over the last two weeks, the final four artists of each team delivered unforgettable Playoff performances. The coaches were only allowed to select one artist as their finalist. That left 12 hopefuls on the cusp of the live shows.

Team Bublé Jazz McKenzie, Team Reba’s Aubrey Nicole, Team Niall’s Aiden Ross, and Team Snoop’s Ralph Edwards have already secured their spot in the finale. America got two chances to vote, first between the remaining six artists on Teams Bublé and Reba, and next between the remaining contestants on Teams Niall and Snoop.

While the voting window for the first set of contestants has closed, fans can still cast their vote for the Team Niall or Team Snoop artist they want to see in the finale. Viewers can log in with their email via NBC.com/VoiceVote or download the Voice Official App to their smartphone to vote.

Voting will be available for a short time only. Viewers must cast their votes by 7 a.m. ET on Dec. 9. The two America-voted finalists will be revealed next week during the live, two-night finale, which will air Dec. 15 and 16 on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC