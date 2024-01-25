‘The Voice’ Lana Scott Talks Life After the Show and Her Relationship With Blake Shelton

Nearly three years passed since Lana Scott found herself competing on season 21 of The Voice. Throughout her time on the show, the singer gained support from fans and even her coach Blake Shelton. Making it into the top 8 before being eliminated, Scott didn’t let her time on the show go to waste as she quickly moved to Nashville and started working towards a career in music. Celebrating 2023 by releasing her single “Miracles”, Scott recently discussed her plans for the new year and how Blake Shelton continues to coach her.

Speaking with Country Now about her time on The Voice, Scott admitted, “The Voice totally changed my life in the first place. I auditioned six times until I made it, and so when I was finally there, I just soaked it all up and really savored every single moment… I knew that when the show was over, that was just going to be the start if I had anything to do with it, because I’d worked so hard to get there.”

After moving to Nashville, it seemed that her time in the spotlight never diminished as Scott insisted she continue to write songs she believes in. But that’s not all, she added that she “booked my own summer nationwide tour last year, which was really wild seeing all the people really all over the country who support me.”

Lana Scott Promises To Release Album In The Spring

While Shelton helped Scott during her time on The Voice, the singer explained how he continues to offer support. Opening his own bar, Ole Red, on Broadway, Shelton even scheduled her to perform there. “Blake Shelton did 23 seasons. I was season 21, and so for me, I never went into it expecting him to be my life coach. I’m just really thankful for him to be my coach on The Voice. ” She continued, “He’s called in before while I was performing in Nashville. I also ran into him one time in Nashville where he was recording Barmageddon, but he stopped the recording when he saw me, ran up to me, hugged me, and that was really nice…”

As for her single “Miracles”, released on December 15, Scott shared her inspiration behind the hit song. “It’s important for me to infuse some of my faith, and as a person who sees a lot of darkness in pop culture and on TV and in the world, I feel called to try my best to point a little bit to some silver linings and some light, something that I feel like a lot of people need.”

Looking ahead to 2024, Scott promised her debut album would be “coming out this spring”, but that wasn’t all. “Once I release the album, I’ll then be releasing videos and the tracks individually. I know we live in a day and age where a lot of people are just doing singles, and I didn’t want to do that because I grew up in the nineties loving albums and full pieces of work, so I’m doing it in a way that’s a hybrid. “

