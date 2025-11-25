Meet the Top 16 Contestants on ‘The Voice’ Season 28

The Voice is getting closer to crowning a season 28 champion. On the Nov. 24 episode, the show concluded its Knockout Round, leaving 16 contestants in the competition.

The Knockouts were a particularly brutal round of competition, where coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg were given no save or steals. That meant that the coaches slashed their teams in half ahead of the Playoffs.

There was a new surprise this season, though. Coaches were given the opportunity to hit their button one time during the round in order to recognize an incredible performance. Dubbed the Mic Drop Button, the four contestants who received the honor will be put up for America’s votes. The person with the most votes will get to perform live at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Things won’t get any easier in the next round, since coaches can only select one artist to move forward into the live shows, which is the last phase of the competition. America will finally have a say too, as they’ll be able to vote two contestants through to the Lives as wildcards.

Once the field is set, the top 6 artists will perform live for America’s votes. The next night, the winner of season 28 of The Voice will be revealed.

Keep reading to see where the teams stand ahead of the Playoffs, which will kick off Monday, Dec. 1 on NBC.

Team Bublé

Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama

Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana (Mic Drop Button recipient)

Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina

Trinity, 25, from Connecticut

Team Reba

Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee (Mic Drop Button recipient)

Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania

Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Team Niall

Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas

Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York

DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee (Mic Drop Button recipient)

Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama

Team Snoop

Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland

Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California

Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas

Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida (Mic Drop Button recipient)

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC