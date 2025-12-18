‘The Voice’ Runner-up Ralph Edwards Breaks Silence After Loss to Aiden Ross

While standing beside Aiden Ross during the season 28 finale of The Voice, Ralph Edwards had an entirely different experience. Unlike Ross, who won the season, Edwards came in second. As the coaches congratulated Ross on his win, Edwards soaked in the moment. Although not winning, the singer considered his time on the show a victory. Forming lasting friendships, Edwards shared a touching post that thanked fans and honored his coach, Snoop Dogg.

Videos by American Songwriter

With the Christmas season underway, Edwards posted a video of himself standing beside the Christmas tree. Calling his experience a “dream come true”, the singer explained how he had fun “every step of the way.” Although Edwards didn’t win The Voice, he watched his fanbase drastically grow over the last few months.

In the caption of his post, Edwards wrote about what he walked away with. “Still trying to put this into words. Grateful beyond measure for this journey, the growth, the love, and every single person who voted, streamed, showed up, and believed in me.”

Snoop Dogg Goes From ‘The Voice’ To Christmas Tradition

One of those people who continuously believed in Edwards was Snoop Dogg. During one of his last performances on the show, Edwards covered Foreigner’s “I Want to Know What Love Is.” When it came to feedback, Snoop Dogg declared, “And the winner is… I love the fact that you never gave up and you’re still here.”

Fans added their own feedback, writing in the comments, “Please someone give this man a record deal!!!!!! Fantastic!!!!!!” Another person added, “This man absolutely crushed it. When you try to tackle the greatest song ever written, by the most underrated rock singer of all time(Lou Graham), and do them justice, you have my vote.”

Although Edwards thanked all those who supported his journey throughout The Voice, he wanted to do more for Snoop Dogg. With the Christmas season underway, some fans noticed a unique ornament hanging on his tree. The ornament in question – Snoop on a Stoop. A play on the famous Elf on a Shelf, the rapper added his mark to the timeless holiday.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC via Getty Images)