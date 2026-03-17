‘The Voice’ Winner Adds an Oscar to His Resume

Over the weekend, Hollywood celebrated films like Sinners, Weapons, and One Battle After Another at the 98th Academy Awards. For Michael B. Jordan, the night was historic as he won an Oscar for Best Actor. One Battle After Another walked away with Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. While Sinners and One Battle After Another were clear favorites heading into the awards, former winner of The Voice Australia, Judah Kelly, found himself crossing a unique milestone when snagging his first Oscar.

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For most singers, the dream consists of landing a record deal, releasing their first album, and eventually winning a Grammy Award. But for Kelly, he took a different route when cast in the short film The Singers. The film centers on a group of patrons at a dive bar competing in a random singing competition. Although at the bar to drown their sorrows, they soon realize the amazing talent the group holds.

Already winning over 30 awards for the film, Kelly, and the film’s director, Sam Davis, took The Singers to the Oscars. Posting a picture on his Instagram, the singer wrote, “We don’t even know how to act! Our film just won an Oscar! IM GOING TO MOVIE WORLD or whatever they say.”

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‘The Voice’ Helps Judah Kelly Make History At Oscar Awards

Thrilled, shocked, and overwhelmed by the reception The Singers received at the Oscars, Kelly and the rest of the cast found themselves making a little history.

When tallying the votes, The Singers tied with another short film, Two People Exchanging Saliva. Marking the seventh time in the history of the Oscars that a tie has occurred, Kumail Nanjiani joked, “Ironic that the short film Oscar is going to take twice as long.”

Winning The Voice Australia in 2017, Kelly wasted no time releasing his debut album, Count On Me, that same year. And just one year later, he followed up with Real Good Time. For Count On Me, it brought Kelly a No. 1 hit as it topped the Australian Country Albums chart.

What began as a dream on a singing competition stage has now turned into a moment on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights. And if this latest milestone is any indication, Kelly isn’t remotely finished.



(Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic)