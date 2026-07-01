The Woman Who Inspired Alan Jackson’s Signature Love Ballad Joins Him for One Last Dance at His Final Show

On Saturday, June 27, all of country music stopped to celebrate the legacy of Alan Jackson. After spending decades in the genre, the hitmaker sought to retire from the road. With a family at home and grandchildren, Jackson hoped to embrace a slower lifestyle. But always the showman, he offered fans one last show that was nothing short of country music history. During an emotional performance of “Remember When,” Jackson made sure to share one last dance with his wife, Denise, under the lights.

Throughout the night, stars like Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Eric Church, and numerous others honored the voice behind “Chattahoochee.” While the night featured a plethora of Jackson’s hits, time seemed to pause when he started to cover “Remember When.”

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With couples in the crowd holding each other, Jackson turned to his wife, who had no idea what was happening. Needing some encouragement, she eventually joined him on the stage. Together, the two didn’t focus on the crowd, the time, or the cheers. For only a few seconds, it was just two of them, mirroring how their love started.

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Alan Jackson Ended His Touring Career Reminding Fans Where He Comes From

Fans couldn’t get enough of watching Jackson and Denise share a moment. Especially since it was Denise who helped Jackson land a record deal. Before becoming a household name, Jackson worked in a mailroom in Nashville. Denise was a flight attendant.

Not knowing what the future looked like, the couple took a chance. And if by fate, Denise met Glen Campbell on a flight. Giving her his business card, that moment launched Jackson into a world of No. 1 hits and global stardom.

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No matter how big the crowd or how many awards he held, Jackson never forgot the journey that led him to the stage. And to end an era, he performed “Where I Come From.” As if ending his story where it began, he sang, “I said where I come from / It’s cornbread and chicken / Where I come from, a lot of front porch sitin’ / Where I come from, tryna make a livin’ / And workin’ hard to get to Heaven / Where I come from.”

The songs made Jackson a country music legend. But as the lights went out, it became clear that the greatest thing he ever accomplished was falling in love.

(Photo by Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)