Toby Keith and Jason Aldean Shared a Rare Country Music Privilege Few Ever Achieve

When trying to build a career in the music industry, most singers face an uphill battle that includes critics, labels, and charts. But for those who continue to push forward, the No. 1 hits and accolades come with a sort of freedom to dictate the music they want to record and release. Only a select few gained such a level of stardom that it allowed them even control over the record labels. With labels the titans of the music industry, Jason Aldean and the late Toby Keith shared a rare ability of full creative freedom.

During a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights, Aldean was asked if he ever felt like there was a point in his career where he called his “own shots” with the record labels. Not only remembering, but Aldean revealed the exact moment. “Yeah, I feel like we’ve been there for a while. I remember it first happening with the My Kinda Party album because I went in — I don’t think we played any songs for the label at all. I think my producer and I just went in and cut that whole album and when it was done, we just said, ‘Here’s your record.’”

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Although loving what he produced with the album, he recalled how members of the label weren’t excited. But they soon fell silent. “That album ended up doing so well that I think it gave me a little more street cred with the label, and from that point on it’s just the same kind of thing.”

[RELATED: Oklahoma Governor Signs Law Memorializing Late Country Star Toby Keith]

Before Jason Aldean, There Was Toby Keith And Dreamworks

Years before Aldean took charge of his career, Keith found himself in a similar position. The country icon admitted his stardom was undeniable at the time. “The system got so easy for me. We were getting so much airplay back then (2001), and I had figured out who I was and what I did that I’d write an album and I would tell the promotions staff, ‘Here’s your four singles, go work ’em.’”

Giving an example, Keith had to fight with Dreamworks when it came to the release of his hit song, “I Wanna Talk About Me.” “When I recorded ‘Talk About Me,’ the promotions staff came up on the bus and said, ‘We wish you wouldn’t go with this song, we think it will tarnish your career.’”

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Not one to waste his time, Keith let the song settle the debate. And for those wondering, the song peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

Looking back, it’s clear that both Keith and Aldean earned a level of trust few artists ever experience. But that kind of freedom didn’t come without a fight.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)