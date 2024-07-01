Tom Morello Insists Fans Have the Power To Change the World: “You Are Agents of History”

For nearly 50 years, Tom Morello performed alongside some of the biggest bands in the industry like Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Prophets of Rage. Under the name the Nightwatchman, Morello explored a promising solo career. But many will remember his time with Rage Against the Machine as he landed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the band. With Rolling Stone listing him as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, the musician recently used his platform to explain the power hidden within the fans.

While sharing a love for music, Morello often speaks about the importance of helping others and invoking change. While attending Hellfest in Clisson, France, the musician used the stage to talk about how fans have the power to change the world. “Across 21 records, there’s really one message that is a thread through all of my music, and that is that the world is not going to change itself. That is up to you. And by you, I literally mean you — the people watching on your thing and your thing; that’s how the world changes.”

Tom Morello Claims People Control The Wheel Of Time

Understanding that the world sometimes seems confusing or bleak, Morello insisted, “You are not witnesses to history; you are agents of history. History is not something that happened; it’s something you make. Whenever there has been a progressive radical, even revolutionary positive change for the better, it’s come from people who are no different than anyone in this room or any of the audiences that you’re writing for or that your videos are for.”

With Morello hoping to make the world a better place for future generations, he urged fans to stand up and make it possible. “Once you have that realization that you do have your hands on the wheel of history and of this planet, and if you wanna make it a more peaceful, a more just, a more equitable, a more anti-racist, a more environmentally sound place, there’s no one to blame if it doesn’t happen but you for not standing up.”

Outside of trying to change the world, Morello recently released his new single “Soldier In The Army Of Love” which not only features his son Roman Morello but is the lead single for his upcoming solo rock album hitting shelves later this year.

