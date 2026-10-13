Vince Gill Reveals What Separates Great Musicians From the “Lazy” Ones

For more than five decades, Vince Gill has called country music home. Throughout that time, he scored numerous No. 1 hits, showcased his talents on stage, and even got to collaborate with some of the biggest names in country music. If that wasn’t enough, he married fellow singer Amy Grant. They often shared the stage at the Grand Ole Opry during the holiday season. Having dedicated his entire life to music, Gill recently described the new wave of artists and how it was easy to see which ones had that drive to be great.

When heading to Nashville, most aspiring artists understand the ten-year rule. Believing it would take a singer nearly ten years before getting their first big break, Gill pushed back on the idea. According to the singer, an artist needed more than a hit song or great look to make it in Nashville. And having witnessed the genre change over the years, he knew the musicians who could survive the rugged business of Nashville.

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So what were the traits of great musicians? In Gill’s own words, “The love of it. More than anything. And the desire to do well at it. Some musicians are not driven. They’re a little bit on the lazy side. And you can tell the ones that sit and hammer it out, and work it out. And go and go and go. Trying to figure stuff out.”

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Vince Gill Is Enjoying The Time He Has Left

Having a plan was part of the process, but Gill believed that true creativity was born in those moments of uncertainty. When the words weren’t flowing as they should. In those moments, Gill knew greatness was right around the corner.

Although still an active force in country music, Gill wasn’t actively pursuing accolades or the charts. He was simply happy to just be a voice in the genre he loved. “The fact that I’m 68 and don’t know how many more chances I’m going to get to be creative… it’s just me trying to be creative as long as I can and as much as I can, because I know I don’t have as much time left at this point that I have had up ‘til now. So it matters, and it’s so much deeper and it matters so much more.”

For Gill, longevity in Nashville wasn’t about finding the perfect song or waiting for a lucky break. It came from putting in the work. And after more than five decades, the country legend was still doing exactly that.

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