Vince Gill Welcomes Rising Country Star to the Grand Ole Opry for a Heartfelt Duet Inspired by Amy Grant

Bringing in millions of streams on Spotify, Benny G has watched his career in country music take shape with songs like “I Got a Feeling,” “An Hour or So,” and “Pretty Girls.” Like any singer looking to add their name to country music, it didn’t come without years of work and uncertainty. Still, that didn’t stop Benny G from pushing forward. And recently, he got the chance to take the stage with Vince Gill for a special performance. But it wasn’t just any stage. Already a dream to perform with Gill, the moment came at the Grand Ole Opry.

No matter how big a country singer gets, nothing can humble them more than standing under the lights at the Opry. Truly a religious experience for any lover of the genre, Gill introduced Benny G to the crowd. But before the two joined forces for “Whenever You Come Around,” the country star revealed some advice he gave Benny G. “This is something you will never forget for the rest of your life. It will be one of the greatest experiences you will ever have.”

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Having spent five decades in the music industry, Gill had more than enough milestones and memories. But it still didn’t compare to the Opry. That’s when Gill called on Benny G to join him on stage. “I wanted to make the experience maybe a little better for this kid because he sings his brains out. I’m crazy about him.”

[RELATED: Vince Gill Continues Year-Long EP Series With Upcoming ‘Brown’s Diner Bar’]

Benny G Found More Than Inspiration In Nashville

While it was a historic moment for Benny G, fans also walked away with an unforgettable performance. “This… this is music at its absolute best. Felt to the bones. Amazing Benny. And I have to say, totally blown by Vince. Having this extremely quality in his voice, still, is really amazing.” One fan joked, “When Vince Gill invites you to sing alongside him you know you’ve got something special.”

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Although Benny G started writing music as a child, it was the storytelling of country music that brought the perfect balance between passion and creativity. “In country music, storytelling is so much at the forefront. […] For me, I was kind of created melodies ever since I was little.” And getting to team up with some of the top songwriters in the industry, he added, “Nashville has inspired me so much as far as the classic, songwriting, lyric approach in my writing.”

Sharing the Grand Ole Opry stage with Gill marked another milestone in Benny G’s growing career, but it also served as a reminder of how far he has come.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)