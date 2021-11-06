Walker Hayes Plots The Fancy Like Tour for 2022

Following the release of his viral hit “Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes is hitting the road in 2022 for his recently announced The Fancy Like Tour.
“It has been so fun to watch everyone react to ‘Fancy Like,’ from Tik Tok to Country Radio, to Pop Radio,” Hayes says. “I can’t wait to finally hit the road and play it live for the fans who have made it so big. After almost two years with no shows, it feels so good to get back up on stage and see you all in person.”
The 19-date trek will kick off on January 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, making stops in Jacksonville, Little Rock, New York, Knoxville, and Nashville before wrapping on April 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Joining Hayes will be special guest Mackenzie Porter, who is enjoying her own success with her “Thinking ‘Bout You” collaboration with Dustin Lynch.
“Fancy Like,” one of many TikTok videos Hayes and his family had been making to get through the pandemic lockdown together, has catapulted the father of 6 into the spotlight after becoming a viral sensation and spending sixteen weeks, and counting, at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.
The Fancy Like Tour Dates:
January 27 – Grand Rapid, Michigan
January 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
January 29 – Saint Pail, Minnesota
February 3 – Saint Louis, Missouri
February 4 – Ames, Iowa
February 5 – Omaha, Nebraska
February 17 – Mobile, Alabama
February 18 – Jacksonville, Florida
February 19 – Birmingham, Alabama
March 3 – Austin, Texas
March 4 – Forth Worth, Texas
March 5 – Little Rock, Arkansas
March 18 – Columbia, South Carolina
March 24 – New York, New York
March 25 – Roanoake, Virginia
March 26 – Greensboro, North Carolina
April 28 – Knoxville, Tennessee
April 29 – Nashville, Tennessee
April 30 – Louisville, Kentucky
