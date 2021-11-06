Walker Hayes Plots The Fancy Like Tour for 2022

Following the release of his viral hit “Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes is hitting the road in 2022 for his recently announced The Fancy Like Tour.

“It has been so fun to watch everyone react to ‘Fancy Like,’ from Tik Tok to Country Radio, to Pop Radio,” Hayes says. “I can’t wait to finally hit the road and play it live for the fans who have made it so big. After almost two years with no shows, it feels so good to get back up on stage and see you all in person.”

The 19-date trek will kick off on January 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, making stops in Jacksonville, Little Rock, New York, Knoxville, and Nashville before wrapping on April 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joining Hayes will be special guest Mackenzie Porter, who is enjoying her own success with her “Thinking ‘Bout You” collaboration with Dustin Lynch.

“Fancy Like,” one of many TikTok videos Hayes and his family had been making to get through the pandemic lockdown together, has catapulted the father of 6 into the spotlight after becoming a viral sensation and spending sixteen weeks, and counting, at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs.

The Fancy Like Tour Dates:

January 27 – Grand Rapid, Michigan

January 28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

January 29 – Saint Pail, Minnesota

February 3 – Saint Louis, Missouri

February 4 – Ames, Iowa

February 5 – Omaha, Nebraska

February 17 – Mobile, Alabama

February 18 – Jacksonville, Florida

February 19 – Birmingham, Alabama

March 3 – Austin, Texas

March 4 – Forth Worth, Texas

March 5 – Little Rock, Arkansas

March 18 – Columbia, South Carolina

March 24 – New York, New York

March 25 – Roanoake, Virginia

March 26 – Greensboro, North Carolina

April 28 – Knoxville, Tennessee

April 29 – Nashville, Tennessee

April 30 – Louisville, Kentucky



