The latest video in Fender’s Acoustasonic Strat Performance series features Sony Masterworks recording artists Naia Izumi, a singer/songwriter guitarist and winner of NPR’s 2018 Tiny Desk Contest.

The Los Angeles-based guitar virtuoso brings a creative approach for his performance, using a looper pedal and taking the Acoustasonic Stratocaster for a workout, adding chordal loops, harmonics and textural lines. Bassist Poliana Magal adds a simple, effective groove underneath, locking in with the percussive drum rhythms Izumi taps out on the guitar’s body.

Watch the video below: