Unfortunately, things are rocky for the former tech billionaire Elon Musk and musician Grimes, who we can only assume were once in love and happy together. Now, sadly for them, not so much. But what if that could change?

What if these two globally famous people were in a room together to write a song about the good times? Maybe that would help them resolve their differences and get past all the tumult.

Channeling the polarizing Musk, we looked to technology for some assistance. We tapped ChatGPT to see what the artificial intelligence system had to say about a possible duet between the former lovebirds. So, without further ado, this is what the AI bots spit out.

“My Muse”

(Verse 1 – Grimes)

In the glow of neon lights, we danced through the night,

Rocket ships in our minds, reaching for the stars so bright,

Elon, my love, you and I, a cosmic symphony,

Let’s sing this song of memories, our love’s technology.

(Verse 2 – Elon Musk)

Grimes, my muse, together we soared, to realms unknown,

Electric dreams and Martian skies, where love has grown,

From Tesla’s sparks to SpaceX flights, we’ve carved our destiny,

In the universe of our love, we’ll etch our legacy.

(Chorus)

(Both)

Oh, let’s remember the good times, when we touched the sky,

In the Tesla Roadster, to Mars we’ll fly,

Through the challenges we’ve faced, our love has stayed so true,

In the fusion of our hearts, there’s nothing we can’t do.

(Verse 3 – Grimes)

From the cybernetic forest to the AI dreams we’ve spun,

In your SpaceX suit, you’re my astronaut, my only one,

Elon, my genius, you light up my world so bright,

With every innovation, you’re my guiding starlight.

(Verse 4 – Elon Musk)

Grimes, my artist, you’re the muse behind my schemes,

With your music and your love, we’ll reach impossible extremes,

Together we’ll build a future, where love will always thrive,

In the Tesla of our hearts, our love will never drive.

(Chorus)

(Both)

Oh, let’s remember the good times, when we touched the sky,

In the Tesla Roadster, to Mars we’ll fly,

Through the challenges we’ve faced, our love has stayed so true,

In the fusion of our hearts, there’s nothing we can’t do.

(Bridge – Grimes)

In a world of innovation, where the future’s so unclear,

With you, Elon, by my side, there’s nothing left to fear,

We’ll forge ahead, hand in hand, through every cosmic storm,

In this duet of love, our hearts will keep us warm.

(Bridge – Elon Musk)

From the launchpads of our past to the stars that lie ahead,

We’ll rewrite the universe, where our love is spread,

In the laboratory of our souls, we’ll create our own design,

Grimes, my inspiration, forever, you’ll be mine.

(Chorus)

(Both)

Oh, let’s remember the good times, when we touched the sky,

In the Tesla Roadster, to Mars we’ll fly,

Through the challenges we’ve faced, our love has stayed so true,

In the fusion of our hearts, there’s nothing we can’t do.

(Outro)

(Both)

In this cosmic symphony, our love will always shine,

With Grimes and Elon together, forever intertwined,

Through innovation and passion, we’ll reach the highest peak,

In the style of Grimes and spirit of Musk, love’s future we shall seek.

Final Thoughts

It’s not easy to create a song—or a relationship—that bridges technology and love, but ChatGPT succeeded at that today. Perhaps this is the missing piece to the relationship between Elon and Grimes. Maybe if someone brought this song in on a record, things between them would be better. Either way, it’s fun to contemplate the idea that this song could ever be written, sung, or recorded by the infamous couple.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images