Late R&B Singer Bobby Womack’s Niece JaRae Gets Four-Chair Turn on ‘The Voice’ with Amy Winehouse Cover

JaRae Womack said performing is in her blood. Her uncle was the famous R&B singer Bobby Womack, and the 35-year-old Florida native made all four coaches turn with her soulful cover of Amy Winehouse‘s “Back to Black” during her Blind Audition on The Voice on Monday (October 9).

Prior to her performance, JaRae spoke about her love for music, and how it runs in her family. “My grandfather is amazing,” said Womack in a prerecorded interview. “He’s Cecil Womack. He was in a group called The Valentinos—Sam Cooke started their career. He did his own solo career. And my uncle Bobby Womack, he ventured off and did his own solo career.”

Cecil Womack, who died in 2013, also wrote the 1980 hit “Love T.K.O.” First recorded by soul singer David Oliver, the song was made famous by Teddy Pendergrass, whose recording reached No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart and No. 44 on the Hot 100.

Cecil’s brother Bobby Womack, who died in 2014, was also part of The Valentinos, and both were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.

JaRae (Photo: Dave Bjerke/NBC)

Womack, who has been singing since she was 4, added, “Now it’s time for Jarae Womack.”

Before performing Womack shared that she paused singing in 2016 for several years to raise her son. “This is for him,” she said before stepping on stage. “I stopped my music career, but now this is my moment and I can’t wait.”

Right from the moment she moved into the Winehouse’s 2006 hit, Womack proved that talent was in her bloodline when all four coaches turned their chairs.

“That was insane,” said Niall Horan, who praised her for making the song her own. Before getting on his knees to beg her to pick his team, Horan added, “On big songs like this with such character voices, people tend to try to follow whoever that artist may be, but you completely made it your own. So believable. Standout performance.”

Reba McEntire admitted that she wasn’t familiar with Winehouse’s song, but still applauded Womack’s performance. “It touched my soul,” said McEntire. “I am so honored and blessed to be in your presence and to get to be here to hear you sing.”

Also adding more applause to Womack’s performance, John Legend made the winning pitch for his team.

“I couldn’t tell if you were a soul singer, necessarily,” said Legend to Womack, “but I could tell you were a soulful singer, which means something about it is authentic and true and passionate.”

Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC