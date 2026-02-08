Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl Tonight?

Battling through setbacks, injuries, and hit after hit, the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are one game away from making history. The wait is finally over. Tonight, Super Bowl LX kicks off with the Seahawks looking to rewrite history and the Patriots hoping to extend their legacy beyond the legendary Tom Brady. But before the teams take the field, the Super Bowl will celebrate the United States with a performance of the national anthem. Having become a rite of passage for any singer, the NFL called on a rising star to cover the timeless song – but who is it?

Videos by American Songwriter

When announced as the singer of the national anthem, Charlie Puth was shocked, given the stage he would find himself on. He also knew the long history of the Super Bowl when it came to the song. Over its history, the NFL produced iconic performances by Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, and the legendary Whitney Houston.

Finding success sharing cover songs on YouTube, Puth first gained fame when appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He went on to collaborate with Selena Gomez on “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and Wiz Khalifa on “See You Again.” Thanks to his collaborations, the singer received four Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year.

[RELATED: Country Star Jelly Roll Makes Super Bowl Halftime Pitch at Grammy Awards]

Millions Wagered On Charlie Puth’s Super Bowl Performance

Ready to take his career to the biggest stage in the world, Puth’s national anthem performance won’t only be critiqued but also wagered on. Like any sport, fans love to gamble on the NFL. But going beyond the game, fans place money on an assortment of novelty bets, like the national anthem.

Looking at just a few bets that hinge on Puth, they included:

Total Length of Last Brave Note Held by Charlie Puth Over 3.5 seconds: -122 Under 3.5 seconds: +100 Super Bowl National Anthem Length Over 119.5 seconds: -110 Under 119.5 seconds: -110 Will a Player or Coach Cry During the National Anthem? Yes: -230 No: +184 First Coach Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem Mike Macdonald: +116 Mike Vrabel -142 First Quarterback Shown on Broadcast during National Anthem Drake Maye: -160 Sam Darnold: +160

Whether fans are timing his final note or simply soaking in the moment, all eyes and ears will be on Puth when he steps to the mic. A career-defining moment for the singer, don’t miss Super Bowl LX, airing tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream on Peacock and the NFL+ app.

(MediocreFilms, 2026)