Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos AFC Championship Today?

Limping into the AFC Championship, the Denver Broncos find themselves in crisis mode after quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury. With only one game between them and the Super Bowl, the Broncos turned to backup Jarrett Stidham. On the other side of the field, the New England Patriots hope to take advantage of the situation while battling at Empower Field in Denver. With the stage set and history on the line, here are all the details about when to watch, who is performing, and what to expect during halftime.

Making sure you don’t miss a single moment of the action, the AFC Championship game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Thanks to the new era of streaming, fans can also watch the game on Paramount+. The NFL also offers fans the ability to use their mobile device to watch the game on the NFL+ app.

Who Will Cover The National Anthem At The AFC Championship?

Before the teams greet each other on the field, the thousands in attendance will rise to their feet for a special performance of the national anthem. The Denver Broncos recently announced that Nathaniel Rateliff will perform the national anthem at the upcoming game. This won’t be Ratecliff’s first rodeo, either. He performed the national anthem before a Broncos game in 2015. The folk singer-songwriter also famously opened for The Rolling Stones in 2019. Ratecliff first rose to fame about a decade ago with the hit song “S.O.B.” from his band The Night Sweats. His upcoming performance of the national anthem is sure to be a memorable one.

AFC Championship Halftime Performer And Honorary Guests

As for the halftime show, sadly, there has been no official statement yet on who will be performing. With only rumors circulating for now, fans will have to wait until kickoff to see whether the Broncos reveal a surprise performer or keep the focus on helping Stidham navigate the pressure of the AFC Championship game.

While not revealing the halftime headliner, the Broncos will celebrate their rich history when welcoming former cornerback Champ Bailey as the Alumni Flag Planter. Drafted in 1999, Bailey was ultimately traded to the Broncos, where he played for 10 seasons. Often considered one of the greatest cornerbacks in NFL history, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

It wouldn’t be a Bronco celebration without Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Once holding the record for most victories, he spent his entire career with the Broncos. Throughout that time, he won two Super Bowls as a quarterback in 1998 and 1999. And like Bailey, Elways is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Having become part of the Broncos’ legacy, the team named Elway the Honorary Captain at the AFC Championship Game.

Only a few hours away, don’t miss what could be one of the biggest upsets in AFC history as the Broncos face the Patriots at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

