Why Isn’t ‘The Voice’ Airing for Two Hours Tonight? New Schedule Shakeup for Season 28

Viewers will only get one hour of The Voice for each of the next two weeks.

Videos by American Songwriter

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg are currently coaching hopefuls on season 28 of The Voice. The season began airing with two episodes per week back in September. On Mondays, the show aired for two hours, while most Tuesdays featured an hour-long episode.

Shortly into the season, the Tuesday episode was dropped from the slate, as NBC began airing basketball during its slot.

On Nov. 3, however, The Voice will cut down its time even more, airing for just one hour, from 9-10 p.m. ET, during its sole episode of the week. The upcoming Nov. 10 episode will also be only one hour long. Past that, it’s currently unclear what days and times The Voice will air.

On Nov. 3, St. Dennis Medical will air two 30-minute episodes ahead of The Voice. A new episode of Brilliant Minds will follow the singing competition series.

Then, on Nov. 10, episodes of St. Dennis Medical and The Paper will precede The Voice, while Brilliant Minds will follow it.

NBA basketball will continue to air during The Voice‘s Tuesday spot both weeks.

What to Know About Season 28 of The Voice

The Voice is currently in the Knockout Round of the competition. Entering the round, each coach had eight members on their team.

The coaches paired up their hopefuls, each of whom was tasked with singing a song of their choice. After both performances, the coaches have to choose between the two contestants.

While there are no steals or saves available at this stage of the competition, there is a new feature for a fans to get excited about.

Each coach has the chance to press the Mic Drop Button once during the round, when they are so wowed by a performance that they think it deserves something extra. After the four lucky contestants are selected by the coaches, America will get to vote on who should win a performance slot at The Rose Parade live on Jan. 1, 2026.

At the end of the round, coaches will be left with four members of their team, all of whom will move on to the Playoffs.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC