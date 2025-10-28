‘The Voice’: Where the Teams Stand After the Season 28 Battle Round

Fans are one step closer to naming the season 28 champion of The Voice.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Battle Round officially concluded on the show’s Oct. 27 episode, leaving coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg with eight members on their teams.

Next up, contestants will enter the brutal Knockout Round, where teams will be slashed in half, with no steals or saves available for use.

From there, the Playoffs will kick off, narrowing the field even more ahead of the Live Shows.

Keep reading to discover the Top 32 contestants on season 28 of The Voice.

Team Bublé

Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan (STEAL from Team Niall)

Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama

Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California

Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana

Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas

Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina

Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico

Trinity, 25, from Connecticut (SAVE)

Team Reba

Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee

Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania (SAVE)

Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon (STEAL from Team Bublé)

Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey

Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota

Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas

Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida

Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California

Team Niall

Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas

Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York (SAVE)

DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee

Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana

Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi

Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama

Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York

Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah (STOLEN from Team Snoop)

Team Snoop

Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida (STOLEN from Team Niall)

Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.

Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois

Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland

Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey (SAVE)

Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California

Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas

Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC