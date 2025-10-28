‘The Voice’: Where the Teams Stand After the Season 28 Battle Round

Fans are one step closer to naming the season 28 champion of The Voice.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Battle Round officially concluded on the show’s Oct. 27 episode, leaving coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg with eight members on their teams.
Next up, contestants will enter the brutal Knockout Round, where teams will be slashed in half, with no steals or saves available for use.
From there, the Playoffs will kick off, narrowing the field even more ahead of the Live Shows.
Keep reading to discover the Top 32 contestants on season 28 of The Voice.
Team Bublé
Jack Austin, 21, from Battle Creek, Michigan (STEAL from Team Niall)
Jazz McKenzie, 31, from Birmingham, Alabama
Marty O’Reilly, 36, from Sonoma, California
Max Chambers, 14, from Shreveport, Louisiana
Max Cooper III, 23, from Kansas City, Kansas
Rob Cole, 34, from Pembroke, North Carolina
Teo Ramdel, 34, from Tijuana, Mexico
Trinity, 25, from Connecticut (SAVE)
Team Reba
Aaron Nichols, 37, from Nashville, Tennessee
Aubrey Nicole, 19, from Littlestown, Pennsylvania (SAVE)
Austin Gilbert, 25, from Eugene, Oregon (STEAL from Team Bublé)
Conrad Khalil, 28, from Newark, New Jersey
Cori Kennedy, 28, from Kasson, Minnesota
Leyton Robinson, 23, from Rogers, Arkansas
Peyton Kyle, 26, from Tampa, Florida
Ryan Mitchell, 25, from Los Angeles, California
Team Niall
Aiden Ross, 20, from College Station, Texas
Ava Nat, 18, from Garden City, New York (SAVE)
DEK of Hearts (trio) from Nashville, Tennessee
Dustin Dale Gaspard, 33, from Cow Island, Louisiana
Kayleigh Clark, 20, from Sumrall, Mississippi
Kirbi, 24, from Florence, Alabama
Liam von Elbe, 30, from Plattsburgh, New York
Sadie Dahl, 19, from Draper, Utah (STOLEN from Team Snoop)
Team Snoop
Carolina Rodriguez, 19, from Miami, Florida (STOLEN from Team Niall)
Kenny Iko, 35, from Washington, D.C.
Lauren Anderson, 40, from Oak Park, Illinois
Mindy Miller, 35, from Damascus, Maryland
Natalia Albertini, 24, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey (SAVE)
Ralph Edwards, 30, from Fresno, California
Toni Lorene, 28, from Houston, Texas
Yoshihanaa, 36, from Sanford, Florida
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.
Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC
Leave a Reply
Only members can comment. Become a member. Already a member? Log in.