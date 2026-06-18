Why Vince Gill Refused To Sing His Own Songs During His First Shows With the Eagles

Vince Gill has no desire to retire from performing just yet. But after spending the last five decades in country music, he wanted to take a moment and look back not just on his career but life. During his successful career, the singer topped the charts, set records, showcased his love for Amy Grant, and graced the stage with The Eagles. Compressing every memory, performance, and milestone into his 50 Years From Home EP series, Gill shared one of those memorable moments when he denied Don Henley permission to cover one of his songs.

Following the death of Glenn Frey, the Eagles turned to Gill to replace the musician. For a moment, the band discussed the idea of retiring without Frey. Thankfully, the group pushed forward. And when adding Gill to the lineup, the famed country singer found himself in an interesting position when Henley asked to cover “Whenever You Come Around.”

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@cbcq #VinceGill knew he was in for a “good test” when he started playing with @eagles 10 years ago. The country music legend is now in the middle of a year-long project called 50 Years From Home, which involves releasing a new EP every month containing unreleased songs he’s stockpiled over the years. He joined @Tom Power to reminisce on his legacy and incredible 50-year career. ♬ original sound – Q with Tom Power

How Vince Gill Gained The Respect Of Don Henley

Recalling that moment with Q’s Tom Power, Gill said, “I remember we were doing soundcheck for the first gig and I was singing an old song of mine called, ‘Whenever You Come Around’ at soundcheck. Just me and a guitar – testing. And he came over to me and he goes, ‘what is that song?’ And I go, ‘It’s a song of mine that was a hit some years back.’ And he goes, ‘Man, can we work it up and do it tonight?’”

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Now, having Henley ask Gill for permission was a surreal moment for the singer. But sadly, he had to say no. “I said, ‘Well, Don, with all due respect, I’d rather not.’ And he said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Look, what I’m getting ready to do isn’t going to be easy. What I don’t want to do is give these people one more reason not to like me. So if you don’t mind, I’d rather not do any of my songs.’ And I think he respected that out of me.”

[RELATED: 3 Songs Vince Gill Wrote That Changed Other Artists’ Careers]

Why Vince Gill Put A Dobro On The Cover Of His Newest EP

Although fashioning his own career in music, Gill wanted his time with the Eagles to highlight only the band’s legacy, not his own.

While proving he cares more about the music than his own image, when working on his 50 Years From Home series, it was all personal. On June 12, Gill released his newest EP in the series, A Mother’s Prayer. Packed with songs like “Forever In My Mind,” “This Heart of Mine,” and “I Still Believe In You,” the singer took a moment to celebrate his mother’s love with the cover.

@vincegill What is Vince’s Mom’s favorite instrument to hear him play? The dobro. Which is exactly why it’s the perfect instrument to grace the cover of ‘A Mother’s Prayer’. Get the full story on all things EP8 in the latest episode of the 50 Years From Home series on YouTube now. #countrymusic #vincegill #podcast ♬ original sound – Vince Gill

Looking at the cover, most fans would only see the dobro. While Gill noted he wasn’t the greatest with the instrument, it held a special place in his heart thanks to his mother. “I put this on the cover because when my mom talked about…. My mom’s 100. Still rocking. But she goes, ‘I enjoyed your music. I like your singing and all that, but my favorite thing is to hear you play the dobro.”

For a man who once turned down Henley’s request to sing one of his hits, Gill had no trouble listening to his mother. After all, when your biggest fan is 100 years old and still rocking, it’s hard to argue with her taste.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)