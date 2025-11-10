“Will You Marry Me?”: Kelly Clarkson’s Helps a Couple Get Engaged at Her Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson made a fan’s proposal one to remember. During the Nov. 7 performance of her Las Vegas residency, Clarkson spotted a fan down on one knee in the crowd.

According to fan video from the show, Clarkson leaned over the edge of the stage and held out her microphone, telling the man down one on knee, “Speak louder!”

The fan obliged, yelling, “Will you marry me?”

Clarkson responded playfully by shouting, “Say yes, b**ch!”

The newly engaged fan ran over to Clarkson and happily yelled into the mic, “Yes, b**ch!”

After the man handed over the ring, Clarkson exclaimed, “That’s so sweet!”

The French couple, who was in Vegas from London, told Clarkson that she’s invited to their upcoming wedding. Clarkson proceeded to express her delight and congratulations to the couple, before telling them, “Do me a favor and ignore this next song.”

“Just stay in this moment. Just hang out there. Maybe go to the bathroom,” Clarkson, presumably about to sing a heartbreak song, quipped, further telling the duo, “I don’t want to poo on your parade.”

At another point during the show, Clarkson helped another couple renew their wedding vows in honor of their 10-year anniversary, fan video showed.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to Las Vegas Residency After Tragedy

Clarkson’s Nov. 7 show marked her first since her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, died.

Back in August, Clarkson postponed her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, writing on Instagram that “my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” Clarkson and Blackstock share two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9.

Shortly thereafter, Blackstock died following a three-year battle with cancer. He was 48. Following Blackstock’s death, a source told Page Six that her ex’s health battle had been “exhausting and so sad” for the singer.

“Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon,” the source claimed. “Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

Then, in October, Clarkson announced her Vegas return. She performed on both Nov. 7 and 8, and will once again take the stage Nov. 14 and 15.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas