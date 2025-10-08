“You Made Them All Proud’’: Snoop Dogg Offers Tissues and a Pep Talk to Crying ‘Voice’ Contestant Who Didn’t Turn a Chair

Snoop Dogg is offering a shoulder to cry on. On the Oct. 7 episode of The Voice, 26-year-old Myra Tran failed to get a chair to turn during her Blind Audition, but Snoop was on hand to comfort her.

Before she took the stage, Vietnam-born Tran opened up about how she learned to sing in English before she could speak the language. Along with her family, Tran moved to the U.S. when she 18, and was put to work at their restaurant.

All the while, she watched The Voice. Making it to the Blind Auditions, she said, was the fulfillment of the American Dream for her.

“When I see the V in front of me, I think, ‘Oh yes, I’m going to make my family proud. I’m going to make myself proud of me,’” she said. “If I get any chair turn, it’s going to be the way that I say thank you to my family that support me and bring me here to the country.”

When no one turned for Tran’s cover of Clean Bandit’s “Symphony,” the coaches all offered some words of encouragement and encouraged her to audition again.

Tran began crying as Michael Bublé told her, “Sometimes it’s not your day. For me, this wasn’t about your voice, I think it really was song choice and arrangement.”

Snoop Dogg Comforts Crying Contestant on The Voice

Myra Tran (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

Snoop took the situation in his own hands, rising from his chair to give Tran a tissue, a hug, and a pep talk.

“I want to make my family and my country proud,” Tran told the music icon. Snoop proceeded to assure her, “You made them all proud today.”

“It takes a lot to come up here as a performer. You made your family proud. You made your country proud,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not always about winning. Sometimes that L is a lesson. It’s not a loss, it’s a lesson.”

Afterwards, Niall Horan praised Snoop’s compassion.

“He’s a man with a huge heart,” the former boy bander said. “The way that he dealt with the scenario with Myra, it’s incredible to see.”

As for why he reacted to the situation the way that he did, Snoop told his fellow coaches, “We want to be sure people leave here with high self-esteem. What we don’t want to do is leave here feeling low and down.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC