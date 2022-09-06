Young Country Fans Earn Reward from Luke Combs

Luke Combs is a giver. That’s what two young country music fans learned over the weekend after some hard work and a bit of finger-crossing.

Bo Fenderson heard that Combs was coming to Maine to play a show, and the young fan says, he knew at that moment that he needed to attend.

“I prayed for it to happen. I hoped. I prayed, and it happened,” said young Bo to WABI.

Bo’s mother agreed to take him to the show but she said that tickets were expensive and that Bo needed to earn the money himself to purchase them. Not a bad life lesson, after all.

So Bo and his pal Tanner worked to raise the money and made it to Combs’ show on Friday night (September 2) at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

It was there that the two friends held up a sign that read: “We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, Oh, but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours.”

Here’s where the magic occurred: during the tour stop in Bangor, Maine, Combs surprised the two young fans and paid them back for their concert tickets after seeing their sign.

Combs apparently spotted the two fans and their sign in the crowd. When the country star noticed how much effort they put into getting to the concert, he offered them the reward of a lifetime.

Said Combs, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, pulling cash from his pocket, “How much were your tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, $100 a piece? I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that? Pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more.”

Combs signed Bo and Tanner’s hats and invited them backstage after the concert.

“I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us,” said Tanner.

“He came towards us, and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool,” Bo added. “The two most important things in life are hard work and kindness.”

Realizing what happened, Bo’s mom said Combs was a great role model.

“It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them,” she said.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)