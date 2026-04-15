‘The Voice’ Coaches Team Up With Their Finalists for Epic Duets: See a Rihanna Cover, a Maroon 5 Hit, Dueling Pianos, and a Unforgettable Billie Eilish Take

Season 29 of The Voice is ending with a bang. During the show’s April 14 finale, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend teamed up with their finalists to deliver unforgettable duets.

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First, Clarkson and Liv Ciara took the stage to perform a stunning rendition of Rihanna’s “Stay.” The women’s time on stage capped off an incredible night for the 16-year-old pop star.

Alexia Jayy tapped into her coach’s own catalogue for her duet, when she performed Maroon 5’s “Sunday Morning” alongside Levine.

Lucas West continued the duets in epic fashion when he and Legend took the stage to show off their vocal and keyboard skills. The men played dueling pianos as they performed Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Lastly, Clarkson returned to the stage, this time to perform alongside her second finalist, Mikenley Brown. The pair decided to cover Billie Eilish for the big moment. They performed an incredible version of her Oscar-winning song, “What Was I Made For?”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Season 29 Finale

The coach duets came after the contestants finished their competitive finale performances. Voters had a lot of material to consider, as each contestant performed two songs during the episode.

Jayy commanded an impressive rendition of “Lady Marmalade” and moved all three coaches to tears with her cover of Adele’s “One and Only.”

Brown showed off her unique spin with covers of Ariana Grande’s “Almost Is Never Enough” and Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need.”

For his part, West tried to earn the crown by performing Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” and Legend’s “Ordinary People.”

Ciara, meanwhile, impressed with covers of Billie Eilish’s “The Greatest” and Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants.”

Ultimately, the season 29 winner of The Voice is up to a live studio audience. The voting crowd was made up of both Voice alums and super fans, making them uniquely qualified for the task at hand.

With a big decision on the line, the contestants can only wait with bated breath as the votes are tabulated and host Carson Daly prepares to announce the winner.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC