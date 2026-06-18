Zach Top Hints at Red Clay Strays Collaboration While Teasing New Album

Although winning his first Grammy award and climbing the charts, Zach Top is simply living his best life. Always a fan of country music, the singer could only dream of adding his name to the genre that highlighted icons like Keith Whitley and George Strait. But thanks to songs like “Sounds Like the Radio,” Top is celebrating the past while helping write the future. Releasing his last album, Ain’t in It for My Health, in August 2025, the hitmaker recently shared details surrounding his upcoming album and how it could feature the Red Clay Strays.

On Wednesday, Top sat down on the Mostly Sports podcast to talk, well, mostly sports. But being a country singer, the topic of his career in the music industry eventually took over the conversation. And for any fan of the singer, they want to know when they will get a new album. Not wanting to keep them waiting, Top announced, “next spring.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

While it might not be right around the corner, fans could get a sample of his newest project this summer. “I think we’re gonna put out a couple of songs at the end of the summer.” Already underway, the summer will officially end on September 22. That means, fans will, at most, only have to wait three months. That’s better than an entire year.

[RELATED: “This Ain’t It”: Zach Top Reveals Just How How Hard He Fought To Release His Breakout Hit]

Zach Top Reveals One Of His “Favorite Singers In The World”

Aside from Top teasing a big year for his career, he revealed the collaboration he would love to be a part of. Striking up an ongoing friendship with Brandon Coleman, the lead singer of the Red Clay Strays, Top insisted, “Anytime we’re around each other, we love singing together. [Brandon’s] one of my favorite singers in the world.”

Considering Coleman one of his favorite singers, Top admitted the two have discussed getting in the studio together. “We keep on talking every time we see each other. It’s like, man, we need to write sometime and record something together.”

And for fans wondering what a Coleman/Top collaboration would sound like – the two already proved their harmony when covering George Jones’ “Bartender Blues.”

Looking at what fans had to say, a song featuring the Red Clay Strays could take Top’s upcoming album to another level. But no matter what comes next spring, Top continues to do what he has done from the beginning – make the kind of country music he grew up loving.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)