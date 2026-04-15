Mikenley Brown Honors Her Grandma With Touching Ariana Grande Cover During ‘The Voice’ Finale

Mikenley Brown had a special reason for choosing her latest cover. During the season 29 finale of The Voice, the pop singer on Kelly Clarkson’s team picked Ariana Grande’s “Almost Is Never Enough” as her first song.

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“My grandma, it’s one of her favorite songs ever. She has wanted me to sing this song since my Blind Audition,” Brown said during a conversation with Clarkson and Voice host Carson Daly. “She’s going through cancer right now, and so I’m just so glad that she’s going to get to hear it. I want to make her proud with it.”

Clarkson felt moved by the story, telling her artist, “That right there is the win.”

Unsurprisingly, Brown put her own unique spin on the track, and impressed the coaches as a result.

“You’re just blossoming into a wonderful artist,” John Legend said, before Adam Levine remarked, “I’m a fan of yours, Mikenley.”

“You really are special,” he said. “I love your voice. I love your tone. I love you.”

Clarkson agreed, telling Brown, “Girl, your voice, it’s so good. It’s gorgeous. You do these riffs that are incredible that I’m sitting in my shower trying to do and I can’t. That is so special, what you do.”

Brown was proud of herself after her performance.

“I am so stoked,” she told the camera. “I feel like I killed it.”

What to Know About The Voice Finale

Brown will have to wait a bit longer to learn her Voice fate. In the finale, she’s facing off against teammate Liv Ciara, Team Adam’s Alexia Jayy, and Team Legend’s Lucas West.

Each artist will perform two songs during the finale, as well as a duet with their coach. As for who will make the final decision, that will come down to the live studio audience.

Made up of Voice alums and super fans of the show, the crowd is uniquely qualified to take on the important task. After all the votes are tabulated, Daly will take the stage to announce the winner of The Voice, which will close out the show’s 29th season.

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC