Is ‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ Season Finale Tonight (April 14, 2026)? Top 4 Finalist Revealed

On Monday, The Voice reached a new level of excitement as the Top 9 took the stage for a chance to make it into the finale. But at the same time, the remaining singers battled with nerves and stress. Still, with a career and record deal on the line, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend hoped they picked the right voice for their team. Now, with the Final 4 revealed, it appears the producers aren’t looking to slow down, as a big schedule change might confuse fans.

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The idea of back-to-back episodes on back-to-back days doesn’t usually fit into The Voice plans. But then again, this isn’t a regular season of the hit show. Not wanting to wait until next week, The Voice will announce the winner of the Battle of Champions tonight, adding even more unpredictability to an already high-stakes finale week.

Who Are The Top 4 On ‘The Voice: Battle Of Champions’

Looking at the finalists set to perform tonight, Team Legend will be represented by Lucas West. For Team Adam – Alexia Jayy. And having an advantage in the finale, Team Kelly brought two singers with her – Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown.

Taking the stage during last night’s semi-finals, West showcased his talents when covering Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed.” Already gaining praise from fans, Clarkson added, “There are very few artists I would go to a stadium for. … You are the one performer tonight that I do think would just crush in that environment. You have so much power to your voice; so much conviction, so much soulfulness … the whole experience is just awesome to behold.”

Loving that he was on his team, Legend deemed him the whole package. “You’re the whole package. You are an artist’s artist … you’re tackling these really big songs by big artists. … You come out here and you really deliver electric, energetic, beautiful, soulful performances.”

[RELATED: “I Think Right Now You Would Win The Voice”: 16-Year-Old Pop Star Moves Kelly Clarkson to Tears, Floors the Coaches With With Epic Irene Cara Cover]

How To Vote For Your Favorite Contestant?

Having hurled surprise after surprise at the coaches and contestants, The Voice wasn’t about to end the season without one last setback. And it came by canceling the fan vote. Throughout previous seasons, the finale included a voting process where fans used The Voice app to support their favorite contestants. Given that it’s The Battle of Champions, the producers opted for a more personal approach.

The new voting system consisted of alumni and super-fans who made up the entire audience. Loving the idea, Clarkson claimed, “It’s different on TV than when you’re in the room… the energy in the room is different, it sounds different, it’s a different thing… So I’m excited about that, I’m also nervous about that.”

Agreeing with Clarkson, Legend added, “We all know as artists and singers, it doesn’t sound as quite as good — it never has, it never will — when you’re in a room. Nothing replaces that.”

While not the news fans at home wanted to hear, they can still support their favorite singers by watching the season finale tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, and streaming the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)