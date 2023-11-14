Sammy Hagar Announces The Best Of All Worlds Tour 2024

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have announced their US summer tour, The Best Of All Worlds. The tour includes special guests Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham with Loverboy as the opening act. 

The tour is celebrating the very best of Van Halen’s classic lineup with hits like “Right Now,” “Panama,” and “I Can’t Drive 55.” The party kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and ends on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri. 

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced the tour to his “Red Heads” on Facebook and the tour is ramping up to be one of the best. Already known for his amazing live shows, Sammy has introduced fellow legends Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham to bring these shows to the next level. 

Presale tickets will be available at Ticketmaster starting 11/15 at 10 AM local time. General tickets will be available through Stubhub where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. 

The Best Of All Worlds tour is coming through some big cities, and the Red Rocker is gearing up for a great tour. With Sammy Hagar’s legendary status and his cast of legendary rockers, tickets will surely sell out fast — get yours before it’s too late.

The Best Of All Worlds Tour 2024

July 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre            

July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre                        

July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC          

July 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater                

July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center                               

July 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center                           

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage                             

Aug. 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena  

Aug. 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre                         

Aug. 13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater               

Aug. 16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord               

Aug. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 20 –  Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre             

Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion     

Aug. 25 –  Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP                 

Aug. 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28  – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena                             

Aug. 30  – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

