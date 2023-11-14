Sammy Hagar Announces The Best Of All Worlds Tour 2024

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony have announced their US summer tour, The Best Of All Worlds. The tour includes special guests Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham with Loverboy as the opening act.
Videos by American Songwriter
The tour is celebrating the very best of Van Halen’s classic lineup with hits like “Right Now,” “Panama,” and “I Can’t Drive 55.” The party kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and ends on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced the tour to his “Red Heads” on Facebook and the tour is ramping up to be one of the best. Already known for his amazing live shows, Sammy has introduced fellow legends Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham to bring these shows to the next level.
Presale tickets will be available at Ticketmaster starting 11/15 at 10 AM local time. General tickets will be available through Stubhub where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
The Best Of All Worlds tour is coming through some big cities, and the Red Rocker is gearing up for a great tour. With Sammy Hagar’s legendary status and his cast of legendary rockers, tickets will surely sell out fast — get yours before it’s too late.
The Best Of All Worlds Tour 2024
July 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 3 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug. 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
Aug. 16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images