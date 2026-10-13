Adam Levine Calls His Latest ‘The Voice’ Advisor One of the Best He’s Ever Worked With

Throughout his time on The Voice, Adam Levine got the chance to pick a special mentor to help his team through the Battle Rounds. Looking at the past, those mentors included John Legend, CeeLo Green, Charlie Puth, Tori Kelly, and even Sammy Hagar. Thrilled by the advice and experience they brought to the show, Levine once again found himself in need of some help when competing against Kelly Clarkson, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green. And while the competition had just started, Levine was praising his mentor as being one of the best he ever had.

With each team preparing for the Battle Rounds, Levine wanted a little extra help with his singers. That’s when he decided to call on Alex Warren. And apparently, it was all because of his children. “My kids have a friend who is obsessive Alex Warren fan, so Alex Warren is always playing in my car. His name came up and they’re like, ‘What do you think?’ I’m like, ‘I’d love to work with him. I hear he’s the nicest guy.’ So it kinda just naturally happened.”

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Listening to his voice on more than one occasion, Levine wasn’t sure if he would connect with the hitmaker. But it didn’t take long before they felt like old friends. “We’ve never met before. He actually had so much to say and so much to speak on and wasn’t afraid to do it. I really, really liked that about him. He was doing my job for me, basically.”

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Alex Warren Reveals The Best Part About Being On ‘The Voice’

The praise didn’t stop there as Levine labeled him “one of the best advisors I’ve had.” With Warren only spending a few years in music, Levine’s praise mirrored the reception he received when nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Only releasing two studio albums during his short career, Warren was just getting started. Already charting songs, winning awards, and touring, the singer was proving that he didn’t need time – only a spotlight.

Grateful for the chance to work with Levine on The Voice, Warren considered the highlight of his time on the show to be the contestants. “My favorite moment was getting to see how different every singer was. Each person had their own unique talent that separated them from the rest. It was really cool to see the differences and strengths of each person.”

With the Battle Rounds underway, don’t miss a new episode of The Voice airing Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. For those unable to watch live, the episode will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)