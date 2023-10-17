Adele is “Jealous” She Didn’t See Madonna’s Tour Kickoff

Madonna kicked off her Celebration Tour this weekend. One Madonna fan in particular, Adele, is feeling a little left out of the festivities. The crooner couldn’t attend Madonna’s kickoff show in London due to her own Las Vegas residency.

“Did you know Madonna did the opening of her tour tonight in London?” Adele asked the crowd in the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. “Do we have any Madonna fans here tonight?”

Adele counted herself among the horde of Madonna fans in the audience before adding, “I’m very jealous I wasn’t at the London show, but I’ll see her whenever she stops by in L.A. Very, very excited.”

Check out the moment, below.

The kickoff to Madonna’s Celebration Tour was long-awaited, given that the tour was postponed due to an illness. Madonna spent several weeks in the ICU for a bacterial infection. The stint in the hospital pushed the tour dates back significantly.

“I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” Madonna explained at the time. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

The show in London garnered the attention of several fellow musicians. Alongside Adele, Gloria Gaynor extended her congratulations to Madonna for the tour kickoff—particularly a cover of “I Will Survive.”

“@Madonna congratulations on the launch of #TheCelebrationTour,” Gaynor wrote alongside a clip of the cover. “So happy that you are in good health and ready to have a holiday with fans around the world! By the way, you have excellent taste in music.”

Madonna will spend most of the back half of 2023 in the U.K. and Europe. On December 13, she will head back over to the U.S. for a run of dates. Find her full tour stops, HERE.

Adele shows love to #Madonna tonight as she embarks on her #CelebrationTour. She also reveals that she plans to see her when the tour comes to Los Angeles

pic.twitter.com/WUpssoduBa — Adeles News (@Adelesnews) October 15, 2023

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele