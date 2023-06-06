The Darkness Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Permission to Land’ with North American Tour

It’s been 20 years since The Darkness’ debut, Permission to Land, resuscitated glam rock. To commemorate the anniversary of its release, the band has plotted their Permission to Land 20 Tour in North America and will release a deluxe edition of the album this fall.

Kicking off on October 3 in San Francisco, California, the tour will continue through major cities in the U.S. before wrapping up in Washington, D.C. on October 22.

Released on July 7, 2003, Permission to Land sold more than a million copies and went to No. 1 in the U.K. with the help of No. 2 single “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

“When ‘Permission to Land’ landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” said singer Justin Hawkins in a statement. “As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead. Fun wasn’t banned. And spandex was almost acceptable again. Well, guess what? 20 years on, the same rules apply.”

Hawkins continued, “So please squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us. We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next 20!”

In addition to playing the entire 11 tracks of Permission to Land in full, the band will also play an extended “Best Of The Rest” set with more songs from their other six albums, including One Way Ticket To Hell…and Back, Hot Cakes, Last Of Our Kind, Pinewood Smile, Easter Is Cancelled, and their most recent 2021 release Motorheart.

“I wanted to make an album that was super uplifting, and I didn’t want to have any mood pieces in it,” Hawkins told American Songwriter of Motorheart in 2021. “There’s some self-discovery going on because there’s a lot of loneliness in it. Some of the lyrics may sound daft, but they’re actually about disappointing relationships and reflecting on why I’m sitting here on my own.”

The Darkness / Permission to Land 20 North American Tour



Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Oct. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 7 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

Oct. 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Oct. 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

Oct. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

Oct. 17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Oct. 18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Oct. 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Photo: Simon Emmett / Courtesy of Publicity Please