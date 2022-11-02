Billy Strings Announces 2023 Winter Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer—and one of the best guitar players in music—has announced, well, a string of upcoming 2023 winter tour dates.

The new dates include three nights in Nashville on February 24, 25, and 26.

The news comes on the heels of Strings’ new forthcoming album with his father, Terry Barber, Me/And/Dad (pre-order HERE), which is set to drop on November 18. The album is, according to a press statement, “the product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.”

Strings’ tour will also include stops in Atlantic City, Charlottesville, Atlanta, Charleston, and more. See below for the full list of dates as well as the tracklist for his new family-ties record.

Tickets for the winter dates will be available for pre-sale starting November 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time with general on-sale on November 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Reflecting on the new album with his dad, Strings says, “As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

Produced by Strings and Gary Paczosa and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studio, the record finds Strings and Barber playing with familiar ease, naturally trading off leads both vocally and on guitar. In addition to Strings and Barber, the album features an all-star band including bassist Mike Bub, mandolinist Ron McCoury, banjo player Rob McCoury, and fiddler Michael Cleveland as well as special guest appearances by Jerry Douglas, Jason Carter and Strings’ mother, Debra Barber, who sings on the final track, “I Heard My Mother Weeping.”

Check out the tracklist and tour dates below.

ME/AND/DAD TRACK LIST:

1. Long Journey Home (bluegrass traditional)

2. Life To Go (written by George Jones)

3. Way Downtown (written by Doc Watson)

4. Little Blossom (written by Hank Thompson)

5. Peartree (written by Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, Gaither Carlton)

6. Stone Walls and Steel Bars (written by Ray Pennington, Roy Eugene Marcum)

7. Little White Church (written by Eugene Wellman)

8. Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well) (written by Jody Emerson, Roger Bowling)

9. Wandering Boy (written by A.P. Carter)

10. John Deere Tractor (written by Lawrence Hammond)

11. Frosty Morn (bluegrass traditional)

12. I Haven’t Seen Mary In Years (written by Damon Black)

13. Little Cabin Home On The Hill (written by Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe)

14. Heard My Mother Weeping (written by Carl Story, Lowell Blanchard)

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 3—Kalamazoo, MI—Wings Event Center

November 4—Saginaw, MI—Dow Event Center

November 5—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center

November 9—Rochester, NY—Blue Cross Arena

November 11—Uniondale, NY—Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

November 12—Philadelphia, PA—The Met (SOLD OUT)

November 13—Philadelphia, PA—The Met (SOLD OUT)

November 16—Richmond, VA—Virginia Credit Union LIVE! (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Washington, DC—The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

November 19—Washington, DC—The Anthem (SOLD OUT)

November 29—Oslo, Norway—Rockefeller Music Hall

November 30—Copenhagen, Denmark—Vega

December 1—Stockholm, Sweden—Slaktkyrkan (SOLD OUT)

December 3—Berlin, Germany—Columbia Theater (SOLD OUT)

December 4—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

December 5—Cologne, Germany—Die Kantine

December 7—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Manchester, UK—O2 Ritz Manchester

December 9—Dublin, Ireland—The Academy (SOLD OUT)

December 11—Glasgow, UK—Galvanizers Yard (SOLD OUT)

December 30—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena

December 31—New Orleans, LA—Lakefront Arena (SOLD OUT)

February 2—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 3—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 4—Denver, CO—1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)

February 16—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 17—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 18—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

February 21—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 22—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena

February 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 25—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

February 26—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium

March 3—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

March 4—Winston-Salem, NC—Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 7—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre

March 10—Atlanta, GA—State Farm Arena

March 11—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 12—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum

March 16—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 17—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

March 18—Cincinnati, OH—The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Photo: Jesse Faatz Courtesy Sacks & Co