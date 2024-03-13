Boos Rain Down After Zach Bryan Shouts Out the Wrong City During Concert

Having spent the last seven years playing all over the country, Zach Bryan is no stranger to the stage. Over the course of four studio albums, the singer sold over 30 million albums and won numerous awards including the Best Country Duo/Group Performace at the 2024 Grammy Awards for “I Remember Everything.” But while Bryan continues to share his music with fans, he currently helms his Quittin’ Time Tour and with numerous concerts lined up, it seems that the singer forgot where he was performing when he mistakenly called Buffalo, New York by the wrong name.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before Bryan made his way to Buffalo, he played a show in Pittsburgh. Having loved his time in the city, the singer forgot he ever left. When addressing the crowd in Buffalo, he said, “How’s everyone feeling in Pittsburgh this evening?” That simple line caused a firestorm of backlash from the crowd as boos filled the arena. Bryan insisted, “Oh, I effed up. Guys, I’m so sorry we were in Pittsburgh last night. I swear to God, I know we are in Buffalo. Damnit….I am so sorry, Buffalo. So sorry!”

Fans Discuss Zach Bryan Calling Buffalo By The Wrong Name

Trying to get the crowd back on his side, Bryan admitted that this wasn’t the first time he had blundered his whereabouts when addressing a crowd. “That’s happened to me one other time in my life. I was in Detroit, and I almost got fought by four dudes in a parking lot. Really really apologize, Buffalo. This is a song I wrote called ‘Burn, Burn, Burn.’ Please don’t hate me, love you!” Even after performing his song, Bryan once again apologized for his mistake, “I’m seriously so sorry.”

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Kicks off Quittin Time Tour With Special Kacey Musgraves Duet, Leaving Fans Stunned]

Looking at what fans had to say, one person happened to be there that night. She wrote, “I was there for this! I actually thought he was kidding at first! He mentioned Buffalo about 30 times prior to this moment.” Another person added, “It’s insane this doesn’t happen more often. All the arenas look the same.”

With fans understanding how hard it can be to perform in numerous cities throughout the week, it appears that Bryan’s mistake was a hilarious moment for those who happened to be at the show.

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)