Live, socially distanced, music is coming back in a big way to Middle Tennessee as The Bright Night Out series is following the science while also bringing great tunes to fans.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 and running through Sunday, Nov. 1, the series will be hosted at Legacy Farms — a historic 22-acre outdoor venue located northeast of Nashville – and playing host to Sara Evans with Drew Baldridge; Chris Lane with Sean Stemaly; Walker Hayes with Kylie Morgan, and Phil Vassar with Pryor & Lee, respectively.

With the on-going COVID-19 crisis, Hayes has been one of the most active members of the music community in playing virtual shows. He played two Behind the Mic’s for fans at American Songwriter [watch either one here or here], but he is ready to feel the energy again.

“I have loved the virtual shows and all but there is nothing better than playing in front of a crowd,” Hayes said. “I am so pumped to be playing at Bright Night Out in front of a real live audience again I cannot even tell you. Grab a mask, grab some friends and I’ll see y’all there!”

Groups of a maximum of 6 attendees can purchase a group ticket for their own private box area for their viewing comfort. The range for the package is from $185 for General Admission to $300 for VIP access for each scheduled show. The open-air 4000-person capacity space will be capped at 192 available boxes which is 25% of capacity to help ensure that attendees will be spaced out safely on the property during their concert experience.

Food and beverage options will be available for pre-order ahead of the event at perk pricing while a full concessions program powered by Legacy Farms will be onsite for convenience.

“I have seen firsthand what music can do for the soul,” Nick Weir of Little Owl Entertainment said. “After the year we have all had, our team is ecstatic to bring live music back in a unique but responsible way to the fans and also to our hard working colleagues in the music industry.”

Evans — the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades, who was also recently featured in the print edition of American Songwriter – echoed the sentiment from Hayes.

“I am so excited to perform at Bright Night Out,” she said. “I can’t wait to play a few of my hits and new songs from my album Copy That in an intimate outdoor setting! See you all on October 28th!”

Bright Night Out has prepared to adjust in order to meet the needs and ensure the safety of artists and audiences, bringing top quality, family-friendly entertainment back to Tennessee. Organizers of Bright Night Out has been dedicated to safety first and adaptability always, it also outlining clear safety protocols where social distancing is at the center of all production planning. There was no rush to bring music back at the risk of public health, everything was considered.

“We at Bright Night Out are honored to be producing live music again in our community,” Clint Pilkinton or Bright Event Productions said. “With the safety of our fans as the highest priority, we are excited to bring this safe and socially distanced experience to Legacy Farms for all the fans of the wonderful artists in our lineup. We look forward to seeing you soon and experiencing the new normal of attending live music.”

Get tickets for any of the sessions here: Sara Evans | Chris Lane | Walker Hayes | Phil Vassar