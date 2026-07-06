Carrie Underwood Nails Performance of Her 2007 Song That Bonnie Tyler Famously Covered

Carrie Underwood brought the energy to her latest performance. The country superstar performed during the John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course series, and brought fans back all the way to 2007.

During her set in Silvis, Illinois, Underwood turned to her sophomore album, Carnival Ride, for some material. She performed “Flat on the Floor,” the track that opened the LP and was written by Ashley Monroe and the late Brett James.

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While the song was never released as a single, it has long been a favorite among fans. In fact, ’80s star Bonnie Tyler covered the song on her 2013 album, Rocks and Honey.

The women have a mutual respect for each other. Underwood frequently covers “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during her shows.

What to Know About Bonnie Tyler’s Health

Underwood’s performance came amid a challenging time for Tyler.

The singer has been dealing with health issues since May, when she underwent emergency intestinal surgery. Shortly thereafter, she was “put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery,” her rep said.

In an update shortly thereafter, Tyler’s rep said the singer was “seriously ill but stable.” The statement added that “doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.”

Then, in mid-June, Tyler’s rep provided another update on her condition.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal,” the statement read. “Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

Tyler had a number of shows on her calendar this summer in Europe, but none of those will go on as planned. Her rep said that they hope the singer will be able to return to the stage for her show on Oct. 23 in Romania.

Tyler’s team and family continued the statement by thanking “everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world.”

“She is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” the statement concluded, “Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share.”

Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

