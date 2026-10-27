Chris Janson Honors John Anderson at His Funeral With Heartbreaking Song Written the Night He Died

During his time in the spotlight, John Anderson scored five No. 1 hits that included “Wild and Blue,” “Swingin’,” and “Seminole Wind.” Aside from him dominating the charts, he became a legendary songwriter in the genre. It was those talents that landed him in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Add that to his distinct voice, and Anderson earned a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. But when the legendary singer sadly passed away, Chris Janson decided to perform an original instead of an Anderson classic at his funeral.

When Janson learned of Anderson’s passing, he took a moment to reflect on the memories they shared. At the same time, the singer found himself inspired to write lyrics about those fond times. The product was “Hunting Buddy, Fishing Friend.” Throughout the song, the lyrics focused on the words not spoken and how he wished he had one more time to say “I love you” and “I miss you.”

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Although mourning the loss, Janson found peace in the fact that he still had Anderson’s voice to remind him of the friendship they shared. “Man I love you, and I miss you/May your story never end/Can’t wait to see you up in heaven/Hunting buddy, fishing friend.”

[RELATED: Cody Jinks Pays Tribute to John Anderson With a Song That Hits Even Harder After His Death]

Chris Janson Asks Fans To Turn On John Anderson

Besides being asked to perform the song at Anderson’s funeral, Janson posted a picture of the local fire department honoring the icon. But the moment of performing at the funeral weighed heavily on him. “I would have never imagined singing a song for one of my heroes at his funeral. The night we found out about his passing, I stepped onto the back porch and wrote him a song. His family asked that I sing it at his funeral.”

While Janson celebrated more than a few achievements over his career, he considered the funeral invitation to be a top honor. “That will forever be engrained in my heart, as one of the most highly regarded, most humbling honors in my life.”

With Janson, his family, and fans mourning the death of a country legend, the singer asked fans to keep Anderson’s memory alive the only way he knew how. “I would ask that everyone out there, give some extra prayer directed toward John’s family. They’re wonderful people. Do me a favor and go turn on some John Anderson.”

For Janson, keeping Anderson’s memory alive didn’t require another tribute. Sometimes, it was as simple as turning up “Seminole Wind” and remembering the man who went from hero to hunting buddy and fishing friend.

(Photo by Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images)