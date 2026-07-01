Country Star’s Son Steals the Show as Fans Toss Cash Onstage During George Strait Classic

Taking the stage at the Greeley Stampede in Colorado, Dylan Scott added his name to a festival lineup that included Jake Owen, Dasha, Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dierks Bentley, Cole Goodwin, and Brothers Osbourne. With a stellar lineup, Scott prepared for an unforgettable performance. And that’s exactly what he got. The only problem, that moment came not from him, but his son, Barron, who showcased his ability to work a crowd and get paid at the same time.

Bringing his family along for the festival, Scott was entertaining the crowd with George Strait’s “Check Yes or No.” But at the same time, his young son moved around the stage. He eventually noticed a fan holding up a dollar. It didn’t take long before the 2-year-old reached out and grabbed it.

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Thrilled over the dollar, he returned to his dad to show his reward. Scott, somewhat confused, announced, “Barron made a whole dollar.” As the crowd cheered, the money kept coming. The singer added, “You got money just coming at you from all angles.” Although unknown how much Barron made, Scott eventually insisted, “no more money,” sending his son off stage.

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Dylan Scott’s Son Walks Away With More Than Money

Even with Scott having to step in, Barron walked away with a paycheck. Aside from the money handed to him, it seems he also received a mini football. According to Scott, he was still laughing over the ordeal.

Online, fans loved the interaction between Barron and the crowd. “He’s looking like I’ll never forget who gave me my first show dollar.” Another person added, “He’s like, thanks, but I got like 1 million of these at home so…”

Besides being a country singer, Scott is a father of three children. Blending his life at home with his country music career, the singer released “Dear Big City.” The song highlighted the pains of watching a child grow up, knowing that time moves far too quickly. And after watching Barron charm an entire crowd, Scott has one more memory he’ll likely never forget.

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Concert crowds have always found creative ways to show their appreciation, often tossing gifts onto the stage. But handing out cash to a kid might be a first, giving Barron both a core memory and his first payday.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)