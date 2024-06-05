Deep Purple Debuts “Pictures of You,” Second Advance Track from Upcoming ‘=1’ Album; Check Out the Music Video

Deep Purple has released a second advance track from its forthcoming studio album, =1 (Equals One), a mid-tempo rock tune titled “Pictures of You.”

In conjunction with the track’s debut, Deep Purple has premiered a “Pictures of You” music video at its YouTube channel. The clip shows the band performing the song on a rehearsal stage.

“Pictures of You” features frontman Ian Gillan belting out somewhat enigmatic lyrics that seem to be about having a healthy mistrust of those who use filters or AI on the photos they post online.

“Smooth pictures of you / They’re too good to be true,” Gillan sings in the chorus. “So I’m trusting my eyes again / These cameras never lie.”

The track ends with an atmospheric keyboard solo courtesy of Don Airey.

“Pictures of You” Release Details

“Pictures of You” is available now via all major streaming services. In addition, fans who pre-order =1 will instantly be able to access a free digital download of the song.

In addition, “Pictures of You” is available as part of a four-track streaming bundle that also features “Portable Door.” “Portable Door” is the first advance track released from =1. The bundle also includes live versions of two songs Deep Purple performed in Milan, Italy, in 2022. Those tunes are the 1973 rarity “When a Blind Man Cries” and “Uncommon Man,” from Deep Purple’s 2013 album Now What?!

Deep Purple also will be releasing limited-edition 12-inch vinyl EPs and CDs with the four tracks on June 26.

Details About the =1 Album

=1 is a 13-track collection that was produced by Deep Purple’s longtime studio collaborator Bob Ezrin. The album, which will be released on July 19, can pre-ordered now, and is available in multiple formats and configurations. They include a standard CD, a cassette, a CD/DVD digipak, two-LP collections pressed on black and limited-edition purple vinyl, a limited-edition two-LP picture disc, and a deluxe box set.

The box set is available exclusively at Deep Purple’s online store. It features a two-LP 180-gram vinyl set housed in a gatefold sleeve, a 12-page booklet, the CD/DVD digipak, three 10-inch vinyl EPs featuring live recordings from the band’s 2022 tour, a T-shirt, two guitar picks, an art print, and a lanyard.

The DVD boasts a 60-minute documentary, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Deep Purple’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Deep Purple is launching a North American tour this summer in support of =1 and celebrating the 50th anniversary of their classic song “Smoke on the Water.” The trek, which also features Yes, kicks off August 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 8 show in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

First up for Deep Purple is a European trek that gets underway June 13 in Madrid and runs until early August. After the North American tour, the group will head back to Europe, including their native U.K., for more shows in October and November.

Tickets to Deep Purple’s 2024 concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

