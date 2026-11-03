Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Band Postpones Remaining 2026 Tour Dates Following Frontman’s Hospitalization

For over five decades, Ian Gillan has left his mark in the music industry. While most know him as the lead singer of Deep Purple, the singer also had a short stint with Black Sabbath. He even portrayed the leading role in Jesus Christ Superstar. But throughout all the years under the spotlight, his legacy with Deep Purple included selling over 100 million albums and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although continuing to perform, Deep Purple was forced to postpone several concerts after Gillan suffered a medical emergency.

Even with 2026 coming to a close, Deep Purple pushed to end the year on a high note with a series of concerts. Scheduling shows in Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the U.K., Gillan wrote in a statement, “Dear friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days…it means the world. I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital. I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so.”

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With Gillan listening to his doctors, the singer wasn’t about to return to the stage just yet. “As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.”

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Deep Purple’s December Schedule In Jeopardy

Although making the announcement, the decision was completely out of Gillan’s control. Hoping to celebrate another year alongside Deep Purple, the singer was heartbroken over having to postpone the shows. “I’m very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it’s in the best interest all round. Thank you for your understanding.”

While pausing the European leg of the tour, Deep Purple still had a packed December. Throughout the final month of the year, the band planned to perform in Chile, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. But with Gillan’s recent health problems, those concerts could also be in jeopardy.

For a band that spent decades touring the world, putting a series of concerts on hold was never an easy decision. But with Gillan’s doctors warning about the risks, there was little room for debate. And for fans, most would likely agree that another Deep Purple concert wasn’t worth risking the singer’s health.

(Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)