Dolly Parton’s New Posthumous Video Carries a Heartfelt Message for Teachers

Although Dolly Parton removed herself from the spotlight months before her death, the Queen of Country Music never stopped working. Even when away from the glitz and glamour of stardom, Dolly was always hard at work on her next project. And it made sense given the singer turned her passion for singing into nothing short of an empire. While Dolly battled cancer, she made sure to leave a message of hope, love, and support to those who needed it the most. Recently, Dolly surprised guests at the Country Music Association Foundation’s 10th annual Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony with a special message.

Throughout the ceremony, guests celebrated 30 of the nation’s top music teachers. With country music Dolly’s lifelong passion, not even death could stop her from being at the annual ceremony. Highlighting those teachers who continued to push students and inspire the next generation of musicians, the night featured an appearance by Zac Brown.

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Introducing the message, those in attendance were stunned to see Dolly appear on the screen. “Well hey there, it’s Dolly. and I am so happy to welcome you to Nashville as the CMA Foundation celebrates ten years of music teachers of excellence. Now I’m excited that you all are staying at my new SongTeller Hotel, and I’m thrilled that you’re getting to see my Life Of Many Colors Museum.”

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Dolly Parton Celebrates Those Teachers Making “Beautiful Music”

Getting a chance to walk through Dolly’s life at the museum and hotel, the teachers found themselves having a close connection with the singer. “You know, I’ve always believed that music brings people together, but none of that happens without dedicated teachers who encourage, inspire and believe in the next generation. And that’s why we’re celebrating tonight.”

While the evening only celebrated the Top 30 teachers in the nation, Dolly knew that there were countless educators who deserved recognition. “To every music teacher of excellence, I want to thank you for your passion, patience and care that you give your students each day. Congratulations on this incredible milestone, and keep making beautiful music together.”

Dolly might have been the Queen of Country Music, but she never forgot the people who helped future stars take their first steps. Even after her death, she was still using her voice to make sure those working behind the music received their moment in the spotlight.

(Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)