Watch The University of Oklahoma Party in True Toby Keith Fashion With a Fitting Tribute to a Dear Friend

It can be almost impossible to pinpoint which song by Toby Keith is the best. Throughout his career, the singer released an impressive 19 studio albums. And that doesn’t include his compilation or Christmas albums. Overall, the star sold over 40 million albums thanks to hits like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” But while the country icon dominated the stage, on February 5, 2024, Keith sadly passed away after battling stomach cancer for several years. With artists and celebrities taking a moment to remember the singer, the University of Oklahoma decided to pay special tribute to the star by referencing one of his most memorable songs.

𝐿𝑒𝑡'𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎 𝑝𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑦 🎶



A fitting tribute for our dear friend Toby Keith ❤🤍 pic.twitter.com/DsD9nLAwDx — Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 11, 2024

On Saturday, the University of Oklahoma basketball team competed against Oklahoma State. With the stands packed with fans, the university believed it was the perfect time to honor Keith. But instead of playing a tribute video or holding a moment of silence for the star, they decided to simply hand out red solo cups. With any purchase of an alcoholic beverage or fountain drink, the person was handed a red solo cup. The special tribute honored Keith’s legacy and his famous “Red Solo Cup” song.

Oklahoma fans sing Red Solo Cup to honor Toby Keith 🍻 pic.twitter.com/0GoQJaQN7Q — Heartland College Sports (@Heartland_CS) February 11, 2024

Toby Keith Held A Special Connection With The Sooners

Although Keith was raised in Oklahoma, he never attended the university, but the college held a special place in the icon’s heart. Speaking about her dad and how much the Sooners meant to him, Krystal Keith said, “My dad started selling cokes at 12 or 13 years old in the stadium so he could see the games live. We have traveled as a family with the teams to bowl games and championships as long as I can remember. Planning weddings, vacations and big life events around team schedules. He was also clear about where he was willing to spend his money when we went off to college.”

Besides loving to attend the games, Krystal added how Keith wanted his children to attend the university. She recalled, “When I was choosing, he told me, ‘You can go anywhere in the world you want to go, as long as it’s in Norman, OK and has Division 1 football,’ which took the local Bible college out of the running …He bled crimson and it’s genetic.”

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach)