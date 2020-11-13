Fender releases three all-new portable and versatile amps designed for the acoustic player: the Acoustic Junior, Acoustic Junior Go, and Acoustic SFX® II. Each have pure fidelity, generous output power, studio-grade effects, lightweight plywood cabinets, a 90-second looper and more.
Fender Acoustic Junior
The Acoustic Junior amplifier delivers full, natural, best-in-class performance for acoustic-electric guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects. Other convenient features include Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, an onboard 90-second looper perfect for solo shows and more.
SPECIFICATIONS
• 100 watts of output power
• 8” cloth-surround speaker plus hi-fi compression tweeter
• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music from devices
• Onboard 90-second looper with overdub and undo
• Two XLR Line outputs with mono/stereo/channel options for stage or recording
• Headphone output
• Auxiliary input for use with external audio devices
• USB jack for audio recording and possible firmware updates
• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation for global plug-in-anywhere use
• Lightweight package weighs only 15 lbs. (6.9 kg)
TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE
• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs • Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer
• Phase switch to help reduce feedback
• Eight studio-quality effects
PRICE: $379.99
Fender Acoustic Junior GO
The Acoustic Junior GO amplifier delivers full, natural, best-in-class performance for acoustic- electric guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects. Other convenient features include Bluetooth wireless audio streaming and an onboard 90-second looper perfect for solo shows. And its rechargeable battery means that you can unplug it from the wall and take your music anywhere!
SPECIFICATIONS
• 100 watts of output power
• 8” speaker plus hi-fi compression tweeter
• Rechargeable battery for 5 hours playing time at full volume, 12 hours at moderate volume
• AC operation for unlimited play time
• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music
• Onboard 90-second looper
• Two XLR Line outputs for stage or recording
• Headphone output
• Auxiliary input for external audio
• USB jack for audio recording
• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation
• Lightweight package weighs only 17 lbs. (7.7kg)
TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE
• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs • Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer
• Phase switch to help reduce feedback
• Eight studio-quality effects
PRICE: $499.99
Fender Acoustic SFX® II
The Acoustic SFX® II amplifier delivers best-in-class performance for acoustic guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects enhanced by our proprietary Stereo Field Expansion technology for room-filling, more-than-stereo imaging. Bluetooth wireless audio streaming and a 90-second looper make it perfect for solo shows.
SPECIFICATIONS
• 2 X 100 watts of output power
• 8” speaker, 6” side-firing SFX speaker, and compression tweeter
• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music
• Onboard 90-second looper
• Two XLR Line outputs for stage or recording
• Headphone output
• Auxiliary input for external audio
• USB jack for audio recording
• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation
• Lightweight package weighs only 22 lbs. (9.9 kg)
TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE
• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs
• Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer
• Phase switch to help reduce feedback
• Eight studio-quality effects enhanced by SFX (Stereo Field Expansion) so the stereo dimension is experienced anywhere in the room
PRICE: $599.99