Fender releases three all-new portable and versatile amps designed for the acoustic player: the Acoustic Junior, Acoustic Junior Go, and Acoustic SFX® II. Each have pure fidelity, generous output power, studio-grade effects, lightweight plywood cabinets, a 90-second looper and more.

Fender Acoustic Junior

The Acoustic Junior amplifier delivers full, natural, best-in-class performance for acoustic-electric guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects. Other convenient features include Bluetooth wireless audio streaming, an onboard 90-second looper perfect for solo shows and more.

SPECIFICATIONS

• 100 watts of output power

• 8” cloth-surround speaker plus hi-fi compression tweeter

• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music from devices

• Onboard 90-second looper with overdub and undo

• Two XLR Line outputs with mono/stereo/channel options for stage or recording

• Headphone output

• Auxiliary input for use with external audio devices

• USB jack for audio recording and possible firmware updates

• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation for global plug-in-anywhere use

• Lightweight package weighs only 15 lbs. (6.9 kg)

TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE

• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs • Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer

• Phase switch to help reduce feedback

• Eight studio-quality effects

PRICE: $379.99

Fender Acoustic Junior GO

The Acoustic Junior GO amplifier delivers full, natural, best-in-class performance for acoustic- electric guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects. Other convenient features include Bluetooth wireless audio streaming and an onboard 90-second looper perfect for solo shows. And its rechargeable battery means that you can unplug it from the wall and take your music anywhere!

SPECIFICATIONS

• 100 watts of output power

• 8” speaker plus hi-fi compression tweeter

• Rechargeable battery for 5 hours playing time at full volume, 12 hours at moderate volume

• AC operation for unlimited play time

• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music

• Onboard 90-second looper

• Two XLR Line outputs for stage or recording

• Headphone output

• Auxiliary input for external audio

• USB jack for audio recording

• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation

• Lightweight package weighs only 17 lbs. (7.7kg)

TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE

• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs • Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer

• Phase switch to help reduce feedback

• Eight studio-quality effects

PRICE: $499.99

Fender Acoustic SFX® II

The Acoustic SFX® II amplifier delivers best-in-class performance for acoustic guitar and vocals. This powerful, portable system has two channels designed for instrument or microphone use, each with studio-quality effects enhanced by our proprietary Stereo Field Expansion technology for room-filling, more-than-stereo imaging. Bluetooth wireless audio streaming and a 90-second looper make it perfect for solo shows.

SPECIFICATIONS

• 2 X 100 watts of output power

• 8” speaker, 6” side-firing SFX speaker, and compression tweeter

• Bluetooth for wireless streaming of backing tracks or break music

• Onboard 90-second looper

• Two XLR Line outputs for stage or recording

• Headphone output

• Auxiliary input for external audio

• USB jack for audio recording

• Optional 4-button footswitch (PN 0994071000) for effects select, looper control, tap and tuner • Universal voltage operation

• Lightweight package weighs only 22 lbs. (9.9 kg)

TWO IDENTICAL CHANNELS INCLUDE

• Combo jack for choice of instrument and microphone inputs

• Effective High/Mid/Low equalizer

• Phase switch to help reduce feedback

• Eight studio-quality effects enhanced by SFX (Stereo Field Expansion) so the stereo dimension is experienced anywhere in the room

PRICE: $599.99