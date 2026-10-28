Florida Gives John Anderson’s “Seminole Wind” a Permanent Place in State History

During his time in country music, John Anderson scored several hit songs. But he was more than a singer. His songwriting abilities on hits like “Seminole Wind” brought him a spot in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Sadly, with Anderson passing away on October 21 at 71, country music has taken a moment to honor and celebrate the legacy he spent decades building. But for Florida, Anderson was more than a singer – he was now the voice behind the official anthem of the state.

While fellow country stars shared messages of love about Anderson when he passed, John Rich had different plans when he urged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to make “Seminole Wind” the state anthem. “Ron DeSantis should consider making ‘Seminole Wind’ the official state song of Florida. John Anderson captured the spirit of this state in his song, and was a native born Floridian. Gov DeSantis, would you consider making that happen? A bunch of us would fly down if you would.”

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. @RonDeSantis should consider making "Seminole Wind" the official state song of Florida. John Anderson captured the spirit of this state in his song, and was a native born Floridian. Gov DeSantis, would you consider making that happen? A bunch of us would fly down if you would. — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) October 22, 2026

It seemed that DeSantis might be a Rich fan as he issued an executive order on Tuesday. “I hereby establish Seminole Wind by John Anderson as Florida’s Anthem, a separate designation from the State Anthem created under section 15.0326, Florida Statutes, that has had little to no use since its establishment. …”

Today I issued an Executive Order designating “Seminole Wind” by John Anderson as the official anthem of Florida.



I have also directed the @FLSecofState to erect historic markers in the City of Apopka depicting John Anderson’s contribution to Florida’s heritage.



In addition,… pic.twitter.com/ukkiaGgUDq — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 27, 2026

[RELATED: John Anderson’s Voice Was Unlike Anything Else in Country Music, and This Performance Proved It]

John Anderson Helped Protect Florida’s Heritage And The Everglades

More than a song, “Seminole Wind” was a memory of the untouched landscape that was the Everglades. It also described the history of the Seminole people. When originally released in 1992, the song peaked at No. 1 on the Canada Country Singles. In the United States, it finished at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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But when DeSantis signed the executive order, chart success and No. 1 hits mattered little to the governor. “The sentiments of Seminole Wind positively influenced a generational investment in protecting Florida’s heritage, natural environment, and way of life, resulting in the expedited restoration of America’s Everglades, the very place Anderson sought to protect in Seminole Wind.”

With a little help from Rich and a signature from DeSantis, Anderson’s connection to his home state became permanent. Already one of his signature songs, it would now forever be tied to the state he called home.



(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)