Former President Obama Shares Favorite Music of 2022

In what is now a yearly tradition, former President Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs from the past 12 months. And the list features artists like Bad Bunny and Beyoncé as well as Tank and the Bangas.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs,” the former POTUS wrote on Twitter. “Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

The former President has recently been involved in a lot of things musical, including the production of a podcast and a book with legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Earlier this year, he shared his favorite summer playlist, too. Check that out HERE.

The songs and artists the President Obama highlighted for 2022 include:

“The Heart Part 5” by Kendrick Lamar

“Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

“POF” by Ari Lennox

“Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

“Last Last” by Burna Boy

“American Teenager” by Ethel Cain

“Communion In My Cup” by Tank and the Bangas ft. The Ton3s

“Pull Up” by Koffee

“Saoko” by Rosalia

“Rush” by Ayra Starr

“Break My Soul” by Beyonce

“Life Is Good” by SiR ft. Scribz Riley

“That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers

“Dominion” by Leyla McCalla

“Sunshine” by Steve Lacy ft. Foushee

“Calm Down” by Rema

“Problem With It” by Plains

“Feelings 4 You” by Xaviet Omar

“Belize” by Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. MF DOOM

“Tamagotchi” by Omar Apollo

“Home Maker” by Sudan Archives

“Where I Go” by MxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) ft. H.E.R.

“Shirt” by SZA

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone & Jasmine Sullivan

Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images